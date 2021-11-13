SAN ANTONIO — Three years later, the two days that then-unemployed Jason Kidd spent here remain vivid. He remembers the visit with gratitude.
Ten months after being fired by Milwaukee midway through the 2017-18 season, Kidd, hoping to find a path for another opportunity, spent a couple of days with coach Rick Carlisle’s staff in Dallas, then came to San Antonio for a crash course at the University of Gregg Popovich.
“It was really nice for me to spend time, and for him to open his door for me to come in and see those guys work, and see how the Spurs do their thing,” Kidd said.
Kidd couldn’t have fathomed that upon his return to NBA head coaching, he would be 3-0 against Popovich’s Spurs just 12 games into his Mavericks tenure, but that’s where we are after the Mavericks’ 123-109 victory Friday night in AT&T Center.
While it’s too soon to draw conclusions about Kidd’s X’s and O’s acumen when it comes to this mixture of Mavericks players, Friday was a step in the right direction as Kidd surrounded Kristaps Porzingis with four shooters, turning an early deficit into a second-quarter scoring explosion.
Porzingis scored 23 of his 32 points in the first half, and he also finished with seven rebounds and three blocks.
Doncic recorded his 37th career triple-double, with 32 points, a season-high 15 assists and 12 rebounds. It’s Doncic’s 34th career 20-point triple-double, tying Guess Who for ninth-most in NBA history.
Answer: Jason Kidd.
Maybe, and at this point it’s a big maybe, Kidd and his staff will unleash the potential of Dallas’ Big Two to star at the same time. Along with spreading the offense when Porzingis was on the floor, Kidd and the Mavericks staff installed a game plan that called for Porzingis and Doncic to post up often, and it worked.
“I thought KP again was aggressive from the first play, being able to get him to touching the post,” Kidd said. “And even when he didn’t make it, it just set the tone for him. And I thought again, he was he was aggressive.”
Mavericks fans have sporadically been teased the past three seasons, but Friday marked only the fifth time that Doncic and Porzingis have scored 30 or more points in the same game. The last time it happened was Feb. 12 of last season, when Doncic scored 46 points and Porzingis added 36 in a home win over New Orleans.
Friday night’s punctuating sequence for the Big Two occurred late in the first half, when Doncic drained a 28-footer with 10.7 seconds left and Porzingis banked in a 40-foot buzzer-beater. Dallas led 68-57 and committed only one first-half turnover.
It was a big offensive night all-around for the Mavericks, who recorded a season-high 30 assists as Jalen Brunson (17 points) and Dorian Finney-Smith (15 points, seven rebounds, three steals) picked up what little slack Porzingis and Doncic left.
Kidd said that the early post-ups by Porzingis and Doncic set the tone for the night. Porzingis and Doncic, the NBA’s most efficient duo in two-man situations last season, also worked effectively in pick-and-roll and pick-and-pop opportunities.
“We have that confidence in each other that we want to share the ball, we want to make the other team pay for the mismatches,” Porzingis said. “And we’re just taking advantage of it. I think the more we play this way, the more comfortable you’ll get and the better we’ll read each other.”
Doncic entered the game shooting 43% from the field and 28% from 3-point distance, and he was coming off a 6-of-18 shooting night in Wednesday’s loss at Chicago.
Against the Spurs, he was 11-of-23 from the field and 6-of-13 on 3-pointers.
“I think every time when small (players) guard both of us we got to take advantage of that,” Doncic said of himself and Porzingis. “And I think we came up big.”
Kidd isn’t officially part of the Popovich coaching tree. He’s not one of the seven Popovich assistants who have gone on to become head NBA coaches, but Popovich in the early 2000s tried to recruit Kidd as a free agent and clearly has a fondness for the Hall of Famer.
So it wasn’t surprising that Popovich opened his door to Kidd in December 2018.
“You know, he’s a lifer,” Popovich said. “He was a point guard. It just flowed in his veins, in understanding the game. And he’s an ultimate competitor on top of that. So he’s got the IQ for it, and the competitiveness is a great combination.
“So he just wanted to stay busy. He wanted to keep going. ... He didn’t want to stand still. So he came in and we got to share ideas.”
The Mavericks and Spurs don’t play again until the regular-season finale on April 10 in Dallas. By then, Popovich might be the winningest coach in NBA history — he needs 22 wins to surpass all-time leader Don Nelson.
And by then we’ll know a lot more about Kidd’s ability to maximize the potential of his Big Two, and by extension that of the Mavericks.