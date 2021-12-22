Just when Mavericks fans probably thought the franchise’s COVID-19 concerns couldn’t get much worse, they did on Wednesday, considerably so, with news that franchise linchpin and All-NBA first-teamer Luka Doncic has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
This means that Doncic, whom coach Jason Kidd hoped would return from a five-game, left ankle injury absence on Thursday against Milwaukee, will be further sidelined — until he twice tests negative for the virus or up to 10 days, whichever comes first.
Doncic already has been ruled out for Thursday, and his status for the Mavericks’ scheduled Christmas night game at Utah is in significant jeopardy, a potential blow to the Mavericks but also the NBA, which already has multiple stars, including the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, in health and safety protocols and perhaps sidelined for the marquee Christmas games.
Along with announcing Doncic’s status, the Mavericks said that guard Trey Burke, who unlike Doncic is unvaccinated from COVID-19, has entered health and safety protocols, raising the franchise’s number of players sidelined by protocols to six. So far.
Fans took note that Doncic was on the bench Tuesday night during the already short-handed Mavericks’ home victory over Minnesota, despite the fact that Kidd said before the game that Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis and other injured players would be sent home rather than risk potential exposure to teammates who might unknowingly have COVID-19.
“They won’t be on the bench tonight,” Kidd said. “We’re trying to do the best we can to stay away from each other. But also at the same time we have a job to do and that’s to go out there and find a way to win.”
Doncic took a seat on the bench shortly after tip-off, while Porzingis and other injured players did not. The reality, however, is that Doncic almost certainly was exposed to the coronavirus before Tuesday night. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people who believe they have been exposed to COVID-19 wait three-to-five days before getting tested because doing so before then greatly increases chances for a false result.
In hindsight, though, Doncic deciding to sit on the bench perhaps exposed other teammates to the virus. But as Kidd noted, the virus is spreading so fast through the NBA — with more than 25% of the league’s 480 players entered in health and safety protocols as of Wednesday — that teams are virtually powerless to stop it.
“We could [even] have someone leave a game because a test [comes out] positive,” Kidd said. “And so you’ve just got to adapt.”