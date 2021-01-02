CHICAGO — The North Texas men’s basketball team ran into one of the nation’s top defenses Saturday in Loyola Chicago and the Mean Green were held to a season-low 49 points as they fell 57-49 to the Ramblers at the Gentile Arena.
For a chunk of the first half, UNT (4-4) appeared to have the combination to pull out the road victory but while they stifled the Ramblers’ (7-2) offense they struggled to create offense on the other end. North Texas scored zero points in transition Saturday.
The Mean Green did hold Loyola’s Cameron Krutwig — a returning starter from the Rambers’ 2018 Final Four team — to five points under his season average, but they did not stop Loyola’s Asher Uguak who scored 26 points and made his final four attempts to seal the victory.
North Texas returns to action next Friday when they travel to UTSA for a 6 p.m. scheduled tip.