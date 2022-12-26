At the appointed moment, Dirk Nowitzki and his 7-year-old son, Max, pulled a lever, which triggered the lifting of a mammoth cylindrical canvas.

Several hundred onlookers in American Airlines Center’s South Plaza on this chilly Christmas morning turned toward the rising canvas and locked gazes upon what was underneath: A glimmering statue of Nowitzki, the greatest Dallas Maverick.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you