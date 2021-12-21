The following is a look back at North Texas' run to the Frisco Football Classic. The Mean Green will face Miami (Ohio) on Thursday at Toyota Stadium.
Miami (Ohio) 6-6 (5-3 MAC)
Cincinnati 49, Miami 14
Miami opened its season by falling to Cincinnati, which finished the season unbeaten and among the four teams in the College Football Playoff. The RedHawks fell behind 42-0 and never recovered, despite a solid game by running back Keyon Mozee. The freshman rushed for 80 yards on 15 carries.
Minnesota 31, Miami 26
The RedHawks rallied from a 21-3 deficit but couldn’t complete the comeback and fell to 0-2 on the season with a loss to Minnesota. Miami’s defense played well in the second half, holding the Gophers to 10 points behind defensive lineman Lonnie Phelps. The sophomore posted 2.0 tackles for loss and a sack.
Miami 42, Long Island 7
Miami broke open a game that was tied 7-7 in the first half by scoring 35 straight points in its first win of the season. The RedHawks defense dominated behind safety Mike Brown. The senior posted 3.0 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and forced a fumble. Miami held Long Island to 216 total yards.
Army 23, Miami 10
Army rushed for 384 yards and cruised to a win over Miami, which couldn’t build on its first win of the season the previous week over Long Island. The Black Knights took a 23-3 lead and cruised. Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. led Miami with 12 tackles and was also credited with a quarterback hurry.
Miami 28, Central Michigan 17
The RedHawks opened MAC play by rallying late for a win over Central Michigan. Miami trailed 17-14 in the fourth quarter before scoring 14 unanswered points. Mac Hippenhammer caught eight passes for 170 yards to spark Miami offensively. Quarterbacks Brett Gabbert and AJ Mayer combined for 350 passing yards.
Eastern Michigan 13, Miami 12
Eastern Michigan scored the only touchdown in its showdown with Miami and edged the RedHawks. Miami led 6-0 on a pair of Graham Nicholson field goals before the Eagles scored on a 16-yard pass from Ben Bryant to Bryson Cannon. Nicholson kicked four field goals for Miami.
Miami 34, Akron 21
Miami ran out to a 34-7 lead on Akron and cruised to its second win in MAC play behind wide receiver Jack Sorenson. The senior caught five passes for 113 yards and a touchdown. Sorenson’s 57-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter gave the RedHawks a 14-0 lead and the momentum they needed to pull away.
Miami 24, Ball State 17
Tight end Nate Muersch caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Brett Gabbert in the fourth quarter to help Miami rally for a win over Ball State. The RedHawks trailed by one before Muersch’s touchdown catch and an ensuing two-point conversion. Muersch’s touchdown grab was his only catch of the game.
Ohio 35, Miami 33
Miami mounted a rally from a 28-0 deficit only to come up short against Ohio. RedHawks quarterback Brett Gabbert threw for 492 yards and five touchdowns. Miami scored 33 points in the second half but couldn’t overcome a scoreless first half. Jack Sorenson and Mac Hippenhammer each had two touchdown grabs for Miami.
Miami 45, Buffalo 18
The RedHawks clamped down on Buffalo and cruised to their third MAC win in their last four games. Defensive lineman Kameron Butler helped spark Miami’s performance defensively while posting 6.0 tackles including 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack. He also forced a fumble that helped the RedHawks control the game.
Miami 34, Bowling Green 7
Miami fell behind 7-0 early before ripping off 34 unanswered points on its way to the sixth win that made the RedHawks bowl eligible. Defensive lineman Dominique Robinson posted 4.0 tackles, 2.0 sacks and a quarterback hurry. The win sent Miami into its regular season finale with a chance to advance to the MAC title game.
Kent State 48, Miami 47 (OT)
The RedHawks missed out on a chance to advance to the MAC championship game when they fell to Kent State in overtime. Jalen Walker caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Gabbert in overtime. Miami went for a 2-point conversion and the win, but had its pass batted down.