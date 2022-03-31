Mainly clear. Low near 40F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph..
Mainly clear. Low near 40F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: March 31, 2022 @ 5:27 pm
It's been nearly a month since Texas high school basketball teams cut nets and hoisted their respective state championship trophies at the Alamodome.
District, region and state honors have been doled out.
Now it's time for an annual Denton Record-Chronicle tradition − the DRC All-Area boys and girls teams.
Braswell senior and LSU recruit Alisa Williams (above) headlines the All-DRC girls team, which will be released Saturday, April 2.
Guyer senior and UNLV recruit KyeRon Lindsay (above) heads the boys All-DRC boys team, released Saturday, April 9.
Each All-Area team features 15 selections plus an MVP. Stay tuned and find out who made the cut.
RYAN COLLINGWOOD can be reached at 940-566-6869 and on Twitter at @sports_drc.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today!
Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now.
Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter.
Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today!
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now.
Sign up for Business News delivered twice monthly to your inbox.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.