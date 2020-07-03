The rhythm of the college sports season is usually something fans can count on.
Spring football practice arrives early in the year and is followed by football media days, fall workouts and the opening of football season. Everything else pretty much falls in line after that.
The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a wrench in the works for programs across the country, including North Texas.
We are about to hit the first full week of July, a time when college sports are expected to ramp back up.
With that in mind, today is the perfect time to run over what the schedule to resume play looks like for UNT.
The school has welcomed back three waves of football players back to campus thus far. They arrived on June 8, 15 and 22. Those three groups included all of UNT's key players and its incoming recruiting class.
Those players are all participating in UNT's offseason program. There is one additional group of approximately 30 players that is scheduled to report on July 13. Those players represent the bottom of UNT's roster.
UNT has just a few days left in its offseason conditioning program before the beginning of the NCAA's six-week preseason period in which teams will prepare for the season.
The opening section of that period runs from July 13-23. Players will be allowed to go through eight hours of weight training and film review per week during that stretch.
The amount of activity allowed ramps up to 20 hours per week from July 24-Aug. 6. Players will be allowed to participate in up to 20 hours of activities per week, including eight hours of strength and conditioning work, six hours of walk-throughs that can include the use of a football and up to six hours of meetings.
Fall practice will begin on Aug. 7, a little less than a month before UNT opens the season at home against Houston Baptist on Sept. 5.
UNT's other fall sports programs, including soccer and volleyball are scheduled to report for fall workouts this month.
Conference USA is expected to hold a virtual media days some before the beginning of August.
The six-week lead-up period will be critical for all programs, but could be especially vital for UNT. The Mean Green have a new defensive coordinator in Clint Bowen, a new special teams coordinator in Mike Ekeler and has to find a quarterback to replace Mason Fine.
UNT didn't get a single workout in before spring practice was called off.
This is a big month for UNT across the board, particularly in football.
How UNT handles it will go a long way toward determining how it fares this season.