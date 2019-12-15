Today

BOYS BASKETBALL

Calvary at Dallas Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Calvary at Dallas Lutheran, 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UNT at Utah State, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

BOYS BASKETBALL

Brock at Krum, 6:15 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Coram Deo, 6:15 p.m.

Hebron at Braswell, 7 p.m.

Bowie at Ponder, 7 p.m.

Flower Mound Marcus at Ryan, 7 p.m.

Celina at Argyle, 7:30 p.m.

Aubrey at Pilot Point, 7:30 p.m.

Weatherford Christian at Calvary, 7:30 p.m.

Guyer at Sulphur Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Sanger at Bridgeport, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Denton at Ryan, 5:45 p.m.

Weatherford Christian at Calvary, 6 p.m.

Keller Central at Guyer, 6 p.m.

Argyle at Aubrey, 6:15 p.m.

Krum at Alvarado, 6:15 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Northwest, 6:15 p.m.

Pilot Point at Callisburg, 6:15 p.m.

Pottsboro at Ponder, 6:15 p.m.

Springtown at Sanger, 6:30 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL

BOYS

Harpool at Calhoun

Myers at Navo

McMath at Strickland

Crownover at Lake Dallas

Rodriguez at Little Elm

GIRLS

Calhoun at Harpool

Navo at Myers

Strickland at McMath

Lake Dallas at Crownover

Little Elm at Rodriguez

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UNT at Dayton, 6 p.m.

