Today

No events scheduled

Thursday, Sept. 12

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

North Crowley at Guyer, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Argyle at Orlando’s Winter Park Florida tournament

Dallas Hockaday at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.

Watagua Harvest at Calvary, 6:30 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Calhoun at Harpool

Navo at Myers

Strickland at McMath

Lake Dallas at Crownover

Little Elm at Rodriguez

COLLEGE SOCCER

Rogers State at TWU, 5 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Watagua Harvest at Calvary, 5 p.m.

Frisco at Braswell (C.H. Collins), 7 p.m.

Denton at Frisco Independence, 7 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Frisco Reedy, 7 p.m.

Tyler Chapel Hill at Argyle, 7 p.m.

Benbrook at Krum, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Brock, 7:30 p.m.

Pilot Point at Aubrey, 7:30 p.m.

Ponder at Nocona, 7:30 p.m.

Sanger at Bridgeport, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Argyle at Orlando’s Winter Park Florida tournament

Pilot Point at Gunter, 4:30 p.m.

Callisburg at Ponder, 4:30 p.m.

Aubrey at Bowie, 5 p.m.

Denison at Krum, 5 p.m.

Lake Worth at Sanger, 5 p.m.

Denton at Ryan, 6:30 p.m.

Guyer at Trophy Club Nelson, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Northwest, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

TWU at TWU’s Pioneer Invitational

UNT vs. California State at Abilene Christian tournament, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Grambling State at UNT, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UNT at California, 3:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Argyle at Orlando’s Winter Park Florida tournament

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

TWU at TWU’s Pioneer Invitational

UNT vs. Abilene Christian at Abilene Christian tournament, 2 p.m.

UNT vs. Prairie View A&M at Abilene Christian tournament, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

TWU at Oklahoma Baptist, 2 p.m.

Sunday, September 15

COLLEGE SOCCER

UNT at Alabama, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 15

No games scheduled

Monday, Sept. 16

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL

SEVENTH GRADE

Strickland vs. Calhoun (Denton)

McMath at Little Elm

Crownover vs. Rodriguez (Braswell)

Lake Dallas vs. Myers (Ryan)

Navo vs. Harpool (Guyer)

Tuesday, Sept. 17

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Aubrey at Caddo Mills, 5 p.m.

Krum at Princeton, 5:30 p.m.

Sanger at Argyle, 6 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Trinity Christian, 6 p.m.

Tom Bean at Pilot Point, 6 p.m.

Braswell at Little Elm, 6:30 p.m.

Denton at Northwest, 6:30 p.m.

Guyer at Keller Timber Creek, 6:30 p.m.

The Colony at Lake Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Ryan at Sherman, 6:30 p.m.

Calvary at Fort Worth Calvary, 6:30 p.m.

Whitesboro at Ponder, 7 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL

EIGHTH GRADE

Strickland vs. Calhoun (Denton)

McMath at Little Elm

Crownover vs. Rodriguez (Braswell)

Lake Dallas vs. Myers (Ryan)

Navo vs. Harpool (Guyer)

Tags

Recommended for you