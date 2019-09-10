Today
No events scheduled
Thursday, Sept. 12
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
North Crowley at Guyer, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Argyle at Orlando’s Winter Park Florida tournament
Dallas Hockaday at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.
Watagua Harvest at Calvary, 6:30 p.m.
MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Calhoun at Harpool
Navo at Myers
Strickland at McMath
Lake Dallas at Crownover
Little Elm at Rodriguez
COLLEGE SOCCER
Rogers State at TWU, 5 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 13
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Watagua Harvest at Calvary, 5 p.m.
Frisco at Braswell (C.H. Collins), 7 p.m.
Denton at Frisco Independence, 7 p.m.
Lake Dallas at Frisco Reedy, 7 p.m.
Tyler Chapel Hill at Argyle, 7 p.m.
Benbrook at Krum, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Brock, 7:30 p.m.
Pilot Point at Aubrey, 7:30 p.m.
Ponder at Nocona, 7:30 p.m.
Sanger at Bridgeport, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Argyle at Orlando’s Winter Park Florida tournament
Pilot Point at Gunter, 4:30 p.m.
Callisburg at Ponder, 4:30 p.m.
Aubrey at Bowie, 5 p.m.
Denison at Krum, 5 p.m.
Lake Worth at Sanger, 5 p.m.
Denton at Ryan, 6:30 p.m.
Guyer at Trophy Club Nelson, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Dallas at Northwest, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
TWU at TWU’s Pioneer Invitational
UNT vs. California State at Abilene Christian tournament, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Grambling State at UNT, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
UNT at California, 3:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Argyle at Orlando’s Winter Park Florida tournament
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
TWU at TWU’s Pioneer Invitational
UNT vs. Abilene Christian at Abilene Christian tournament, 2 p.m.
UNT vs. Prairie View A&M at Abilene Christian tournament, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
TWU at Oklahoma Baptist, 2 p.m.
Sunday, September 15
COLLEGE SOCCER
UNT at Alabama, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 15
No games scheduled
Monday, Sept. 16
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL
SEVENTH GRADE
Strickland vs. Calhoun (Denton)
McMath at Little Elm
Crownover vs. Rodriguez (Braswell)
Lake Dallas vs. Myers (Ryan)
Navo vs. Harpool (Guyer)
Tuesday, Sept. 17
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Aubrey at Caddo Mills, 5 p.m.
Krum at Princeton, 5:30 p.m.
Sanger at Argyle, 6 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Trinity Christian, 6 p.m.
Tom Bean at Pilot Point, 6 p.m.
Braswell at Little Elm, 6:30 p.m.
Denton at Northwest, 6:30 p.m.
Guyer at Keller Timber Creek, 6:30 p.m.
The Colony at Lake Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Ryan at Sherman, 6:30 p.m.
Calvary at Fort Worth Calvary, 6:30 p.m.
Whitesboro at Ponder, 7 p.m.
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL
EIGHTH GRADE
Strickland vs. Calhoun (Denton)
McMath at Little Elm
Crownover vs. Rodriguez (Braswell)
Lake Dallas vs. Myers (Ryan)
Navo vs. Harpool (Guyer)