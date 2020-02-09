Monday, Feb. 10
No events scheduled
Tuesday, Feb. 11
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Braswell at The Colony, 7 p.m.
Lake Dallas at Ryan, 7 p.m.
Pilot Point at Ponder, 7:15 p.m.
Decatur at Argyle, 7:30 p.m.
Aubrey at Melissa, 7:30 p.m.
Guyer at Keller Fossil Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Addison Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Sanger at Gainesville, 7:30 p.m.
Krum at Springtown, Argyle at Krum, 8 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Braswell at The Colony, 5:45 p.m.
Lake Dallas at Ryan, 5:45 p.m.
Guyer at Keller Fossil Ridge, 6 p.m.
Aubrey at Melissa, 6:15 p.m.
Krum at Springtown, 6:15 p.m.
Pilot Point at Ponder, 6:15 p.m.
Sanger at Gainesville, 6:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Ryan at Braswell, 7:15 p.m.
Denton at Little Elm, 7:15 p.m.
Guyer at Trophy Club Nelson, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Little Elm at Denton, 7:15 p.m.
Braswell at Ryan, 7:15 p.m.
Trophy Club Nelson at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.