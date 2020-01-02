Friday, Jan. 3

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Red River Rattlers at Pilot Point, noon

Lake Dallas at Braswell, 1 p.m.

Denton at The Colony, 1 p.m.

Sanger at Wichita Falls, 2:30 p.m.

Frisco Leadership Prep at Aubrey, 3:15 p.m.

Argyle at Graham, 4:30 p.m.

Calvary at Watauga Harvest, 7:30 p.m.

Guyer at Keller Timber Creek, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Worth Nolan at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

S&S Consolidated at Ponder, 7:30 p.m.

Ryan at Northwest, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Krum, Pilot Point at Burkburnett tournament

Denton at The Colony, 11:30 a.m.

Lake Dallas at Braswell, 11:45 a.m.

Calvary at Watauga Harvest, 6 p.m.

Guyer at Keller Timber Creek, 6 p.m.

S&S Consolidated at Ponder, 6:15 p.m.

Ryan at Northwest

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Argyle at Princeton tournament

Lake Dallas at Flower Mound Marcus tournament

Denton vs. Frisco Memorial, Frisco, 2 p.m.

Guyer vs. Plano West, Frisco, 2 p.m.

Ryan vs. Rockwall, Frisco, 2 p.m.

Braswell at Carrollton-Farmers Branch tournament

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Argyle at Kennedale tournament

Lake Dallas vs. El Paso East Lake, Frisco, noon

Braswell at Cleburne, 11 a.m.

Carter-Riverside at Denton, 1 p.m.

Guyer vs. Belton, Frisco, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Midland Christian at Liberty Christian, 2:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Krum, Pilot Point at Burkburnett tournament

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Argyle at Princeton tournament

Lake Dallas at Flower Mound Marcus tournament

Guyer vs. Mount Pleasant, Frisco, 11 a.m.

Ryan vs. Frisco Lebanon Trail, Frisco, 1 p.m.

Denton vs. Frisco, Frisco, 6:45 p.m.

Braswell at Carrollton-Farmers Branch tournament

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Argyle at Kennedale tournament

Guyer vs. Frisco Wakeland, Frisco, 1 p.m.

Lake Dallas vs. Frisco Liberty, Frisco, 1 p.m.

Braswell at Waco Midway, 2 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UNT at Marshall, 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Texas A&M-Kingsville at TWU, 2 p.m.

Marshall at UNT, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 5

No events scheduled

Monday, Jan. 6

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Gainesville at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Krum at Alvarado, 6:30 p.m.

Braswell at Denton, 7 p.m.

Little Elm at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.

The Colony at Ryan, 7 p.m.

Pilot Point at Pottsboro, 7:15 p.m.

Argyle at Carrollton Ranchview, 7:30 p.m.

Denison at Aubrey, 7:30 p.m.

Keller at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Fort Worth All Saints', 7:30 p.m.

Sanger at Mineral Wells, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Braswell at Denton, 5:45 p.m.

The Colony at Ryan, 5:45 p.m

Keller at Guyer, 6 p.m.

Little Elm at Lake Dallas, 6 p.m.

Aubrey at Collinsville, 6:15 p.m.

Argyle at Carrollton Ranchview, 6:15 p.m.

Krum at Denison, 6:15 p.m.

Pilot Point at Pottsboro, 6:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Argyle at Castleberry

Lake Dallas at Frisco Lebanon Trail, 7 p.m.

Braswell at Wichita Falls Rider, 7:15 p.m.

Frisco Wakeland at Ryan, 7:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

McKinney North at Braswell, 7:15 p.m.

