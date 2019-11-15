Today

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

TAPPS DIVISION I: Liberty Christian at San Antonio Antonian, 2 p.m.

TAPPS Six-Man Division I: Calvary vs. Marble Falls Faith, Groesbeck High School, 1 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Guyer at Cowtown Tipoff, TBD

Hebron at Ryan, 10 a.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Argyle at Colleyville Heritage tournament, TBD

Aubrey at Bells tournament, TBD

Braswell, Ponder at Haslet Eaton tournament, TBD

Guyer at Burleson Centennial tournament, TBD

Lake Dallas at Celina tournament, TBD

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Eastern Michigan at UNT, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

UTSA at UNT, 12 p.m.

Arkansas-Fort Smith at TWU 1 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 17

No events scheduled

Monday, Nov. 18

BOYS BASKETBALL

Braswell at Frisco Memorial, 7 p.m.

Sanger at Godley, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ponder vs. Merkel, Graham High, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 19

BOYS BASKETBALL

Sherman at Krum, 6:15 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Melissa, 6:15 p.m.

Keller ILT at Ponder, 7 p.m.

Argyle at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Aubrey at Bridgeport, 7:30 p.m.

Lakeview Centennial at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.

Founders at Calvary, 7:30 p.m.

Denton at Irving, 8 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Braswell at Denison, 5:45 p.m.

Founders at Calvary, 6 p.m.

Frisco Lone Star at Ryan, 6 p.m.

Krum at Aubrey, 6:15 p.m.

R.L. Turner at Denton, 6:30 p.m.

Aledo at Lake Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Pilot Point at Community, 6:30 p.m.

Sanger at Callisburg, 6:30 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

North Carolina A&T at UNT, 7 p.m.

