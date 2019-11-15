Today
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
TAPPS DIVISION I: Liberty Christian at San Antonio Antonian, 2 p.m.
TAPPS Six-Man Division I: Calvary vs. Marble Falls Faith, Groesbeck High School, 1 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Guyer at Cowtown Tipoff, TBD
Hebron at Ryan, 10 a.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Argyle at Colleyville Heritage tournament, TBD
Aubrey at Bells tournament, TBD
Braswell, Ponder at Haslet Eaton tournament, TBD
Guyer at Burleson Centennial tournament, TBD
Lake Dallas at Celina tournament, TBD
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Eastern Michigan at UNT, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
UTSA at UNT, 12 p.m.
Arkansas-Fort Smith at TWU 1 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 17
No events scheduled
Monday, Nov. 18
BOYS BASKETBALL
Braswell at Frisco Memorial, 7 p.m.
Sanger at Godley, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ponder vs. Merkel, Graham High, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
BOYS BASKETBALL
Sherman at Krum, 6:15 p.m.
Lake Dallas at Melissa, 6:15 p.m.
Keller ILT at Ponder, 7 p.m.
Argyle at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Aubrey at Bridgeport, 7:30 p.m.
Lakeview Centennial at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.
Founders at Calvary, 7:30 p.m.
Denton at Irving, 8 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Braswell at Denison, 5:45 p.m.
Founders at Calvary, 6 p.m.
Frisco Lone Star at Ryan, 6 p.m.
Krum at Aubrey, 6:15 p.m.
R.L. Turner at Denton, 6:30 p.m.
Aledo at Lake Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Pilot Point at Community, 6:30 p.m.
Sanger at Callisburg, 6:30 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
North Carolina A&T at UNT, 7 p.m.