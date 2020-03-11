Thursday, March 12

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UNT vs. Old Dominion/Florida Atlantic winner, The Star, Frisco, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Aubrey at Boyd tournament

Argyle at Melissa tournament

Braswell at Frisco Dr Pepper tournament

Denton at Richardson tournament

Guyer at Highland Park tournament

Krum at Midlothian Heritage tournament

Pilot Point at Jay Higgins Invitational

Ponder at Ponder tournament

Lake Dallas, Ryan at Lewisville tournament

Sanger at Altus, OK tournament

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Argyle at San Marcos tournament

Benbrook at Sanger, 12:30 p.m.

Sherman at Ryan, 1 p.m.

Friday, March 13

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 4A: Argyle vs. Stafford, Alamodome, San Antonio, 1:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Argyle at Bridgeport, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Argyle at Bridgeport, 5:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Aubrey at Boyd tournament

Argyle at Melissa tournament

Braswell at Frisco Dr Pepper tournament

Denton at Richardson tournament

Guyer at Highland Park tournament

Krum at Midlothian Heritage tournament

Pilot Point at Jay Higgins Invitational

Ponder at Ponder tournament

Lake Dallas, Ryan at Lewisville tournament

Sanger at Altus, OK tournament

Fort Worth All Saints at Liberty Christian, 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Argyle at San Marcos tournament

Little Elm at Braswell, 7 p.m.

Lake Dallas at The Colony, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

TWU at Florida, 5:45 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

TWU at St. Mary’s (DH), 4 p.m.

Western Kentucky at UNT, 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 14

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Aubrey at Boyd tournament

Argyle at Melissa tournament

Braswell at Frisco Dr Pepper tournament

Denton at Richardson tournament

Guyer at Highland Park tournament

Krum at Midlothian Heritage tournament

Pilot Point at Jay Higgins Invitational

Ponder at Ponder tournament

Lake Dallas, Ryan at Lewisville tournament

Sanger at Altus, OK tournament

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Argyle at San Marcos tournament

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Western Kentucky at UNT, 2 p.m.

Sunday, March 15

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

TWU at St. Edward’s (DH), 12 p.m.

Western Kentucky at UNT, 12 p.m.

Monday, March 16

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Lake Dallas at Ryan, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

IL Keller at Sanger, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Celina at Aubrey, 6 p.m.

Braswell at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 17

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Trophy Club Nelson at Guyer, 7 p.m.

Braswell at The Colony, 7:15 p.m.

Springtown at Argyle, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Springtown at Argyle, 5:30 p.m.

The Colony at Braswell, 7:15 p.m.

Ryan at Lake Dallas, 7:15 p.m.

Guyer at Trophy Club Nelson, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Liberty Christian at Fort Worth Nolan, 6:30 p.m.

Keller Central at Guyer, 7 p.m.

Aubrey at Krum, 7:30 p.m.

Haltom City at Braswell, 7:30 p.m.

Denton at Ryan, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Northwest, 7:30 p.m.

Pilot Point at Melissa, 7:30 p.m.

S&S Consolidated at Ponder, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Krum at Castleberry, 6 p.m.

Midlothian at Pilot Point, 6:30 p.m.

S&S Consolidated at Ponder, 6:30 p.m.

Sanger at Anna, 6:30 p.m.

The Colony at Denton, 7 p.m.

Northwest at Ryan, 7 p.m.

Guyer at Keller Timber Creek, 7:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you