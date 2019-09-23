TODAY, SEPT. 24

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Princeton at Aubrey, 5 p.m.

Aledo at Argyle, 6 p.m.

Krum at Sanger, 6 p.m.

Fort Worth Nolan at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.

Braswell at Denton, 6:30 p.m.

Guyer at Keller, 6:30 p.m.

Little Elm at Lake Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Ryan at The Colony, 6:30 p.m.

Pilot Point at Ponder, 7 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Eighth Grade

Little Elm vs. Crownover (Guyer)

McMath vs. Navo (Braswell)

Myers vs. Calhoun (Denton)

Harpool vs. Strickland (Ryan)

Rodriguez at Lake Dallas

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

TWU at Dallas Baptist, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

No events scheduled

Thursday, Sept. 26

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Keller Central at Guyer, 7 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Myers at Little Elm

McMath at Calhoun

Navo at Crownover

Lake Dallas at Strickland

Harpool at Rodriguez

COLLEGE SOCCER

Southern Mississippi at UNT, 7 p.m.

Midwestern State at TWU, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 27

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Calvary at Dallas Lutheran, 5 p.m.

Ryan at Denton (C.H. Collins), 7 p.m.

Lovejoy at Braswell (Bronco Field), 7 p.m.

Wichita Falls Hirschi at Aubrey, 7 p.m.

Argyle vs. Liberty Eylau, Sulphur Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Krum at Wills Point, 7:30 p.m.

China Spring at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.

Sanger at Celina, 7 p.m.

Brock at Pilot Point, 7:30 p.m.

Ponder at Boyd, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

S&S Consolidated at Pilot Point, 4:30 p.m.

Ponder at Pottsboro, 4:30 p.m.

Sanger at Aubrey, 4:30 p.m.

Krum at Decatur, 5 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Wichita Falls Rider, 5 p.m.

Denton at Little Elm, 5:30 p.m.

Springtown at Argyle, 6 p.m.

All Saints at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.

Braswell at Ryan, 6:30 p.m.

Guyer at Keller Central, 6:30 p.m.

Midland Classical at Calvary, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

UT-Tyler at TWU, 7 p.m.

UAB at UNT, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Houston at UNT, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Amarillo San Jacinto at Calvary, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Texas A&M-Commerce at TWU, 12 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Oklahoma Christian at TWU, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 29

COLLEGE SOCCER

Middle Tennessee at UNT, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Rice at UNT, 1 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 30

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Seventh Grade

Navo vs. Myers (Ryan)

Calhoun vs. Rodriguez (Braswell)

Harpool vs. McMath (Denton)

Crownover at Lake Dallas

Strickland at Little Elm

Tuesday, Oct. 1

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Anna at Aubrey, 5 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Midland, 5 p.m.

Argyle at Decatur, 6 p.m.

Sanger at Gainesville, 6 p.m.

Whitesboro at Pilot Point, 6 p.m.

Braswell at Northwest, 6:30 p.m.

Denton at Lake Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Guyer at Haslet Eaton, 6:30 p.m.

Krum at The Colony, 6:30 p.m.

Ryan at Little Elm, 6:30 p.m.

Gunter at Ponder, 7 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Eighth Grade

Navo vs. Myers (Ryan)

Calhoun vs. Rodriguez (Braswell)

Harpool vs. McMath (Denton)

Crownover at Lake Dallas

Strickland at Little Elm

