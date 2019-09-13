Today, Saturday, Sept. 14

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UNT at California, 3:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Argyle at Orlando’s Winter Park Florida tournament

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

TWU at TWU’s Pioneer Invitational

UNT vs. Abilene Christian at Abilene Christian tournament, 2 p.m.

UNT vs. Prairie View A&M at Abilene Christian tournament, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

TWU at Oklahoma Baptist, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 15

COLLEGE SOCCER

UNT at Alabama, 1 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 16

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL Seventh Grade

Strickland vs. Calhoun (Denton)

McMath at Little Elm

Crownover vs. Rodriguez (Braswell)

Lake Dallas vs. Myers (Ryan)

Navo vs. Harpool (Guyer)

Tuesday, Sept. 17

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Aubrey at Caddo Mills, 5 p.m.

Krum at Princeton, 5:30 p.m.

Sanger at Argyle, 6 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Trinity Christian, 6 p.m.

Tom Bean at Pilot Point, 6 p.m.

Braswell at Little Elm, 6:30 p.m.

Denton at Northwest, 6:30 p.m.

Guyer at Keller Timber Creek, 6:30 p.m.

The Colony at Lake Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Ryan at Sherman, 6:30 p.m.

Calvary at Fort Worth Calvary, 6:30 p.m.

Whitesboro at Ponder, 7 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL Eighth Grade

Strickland vs. Calhoun (Denton)

McMath at Little Elm

Crownover vs. Rodriguez (Braswell)

Lake Dallas vs. Myers (Ryan)

Navo vs. Harpool (Guyer)

Tags

Recommended for you