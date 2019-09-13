Today, Saturday, Sept. 14
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
UNT at California, 3:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Argyle at Orlando’s Winter Park Florida tournament
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
TWU at TWU’s Pioneer Invitational
UNT vs. Abilene Christian at Abilene Christian tournament, 2 p.m.
UNT vs. Prairie View A&M at Abilene Christian tournament, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
TWU at Oklahoma Baptist, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 15
COLLEGE SOCCER
UNT at Alabama, 1 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 16
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL Seventh Grade
Strickland vs. Calhoun (Denton)
McMath at Little Elm
Crownover vs. Rodriguez (Braswell)
Lake Dallas vs. Myers (Ryan)
Navo vs. Harpool (Guyer)
Tuesday, Sept. 17
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Aubrey at Caddo Mills, 5 p.m.
Krum at Princeton, 5:30 p.m.
Sanger at Argyle, 6 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Trinity Christian, 6 p.m.
Tom Bean at Pilot Point, 6 p.m.
Braswell at Little Elm, 6:30 p.m.
Denton at Northwest, 6:30 p.m.
Guyer at Keller Timber Creek, 6:30 p.m.
The Colony at Lake Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Ryan at Sherman, 6:30 p.m.
Calvary at Fort Worth Calvary, 6:30 p.m.
Whitesboro at Ponder, 7 p.m.
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL Eighth Grade
Strickland vs. Calhoun (Denton)
McMath at Little Elm
Crownover vs. Rodriguez (Braswell)
Lake Dallas vs. Myers (Ryan)
Navo vs. Harpool (Guyer)