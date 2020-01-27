Tuesday, Jan. 28
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Lake Dallas at Braswell, 7 p.m.
The Colony at Denton, 7 p.m.
Justin Northwest at Ryan, 7 p.m.
Argyle at Bridgeport, 7:30 p.m.
Aubrey at Celina, 7:30 p.m.
Keller Timber Creek at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Worth All Saints' at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Ponder at Sadler S&S Consolidated, 7:30 p.m.
Anna at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Braswell at Lake Dallas, 5:45 p.m.
The Colony at Denton, 5:45 p.m.
Justin Northwest at Ryan, 5:45 p.m
Keller Timber Creek at Guyer, 6 p.m.
Aubrey at Celina, 6:15 p.m.
Argyle at Bridgeport, 6:15 p.m.
Ponder at Sadler S&S Consolidated, 6:15 p.m.
Anna at Sanger, 6:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Alvarado at Argyle, 7 p.m.
Lake Dallas at Justin Northwest, 7 p.m.
Denton at Ryan, 7:15 p.m.
Southlake Carroll at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Alvarado at Argyle, 5 p.m.
Ryan at Denton, 7:15 p.m.
Justin Northwest at Lake Dallas, 7:15 p.m.
Guyer at Southlake Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
No events scheduled
Thursday, Jan. 30
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Calvary at Midland Christian, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Calvary at Midland Christian, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Liberty Christian at Plano Prestonwood, 5 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
TWU at St. Mary’s
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Boys
Strickland at Calhoun
Lake Dallas at Little Elm
Crownover at Harpool
Myers at McMath
Rodriguez at Navo
Girls
Calhoun at Strickland
Little Elm at Lake Dallas
Harpool at Crownover
McMath at Myers
Navo at Rodriguez
Friday, Jan. 31
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Denton at Braswell, 7 p.m.
Lake Dallas at Little Elm, 7 p.m.
Ryan at The Colony, 7 p.m.
Pottsboro at Pilot Point, 7:15 p.m.
Sanger at Aubrey, 7:30 p.m.
Guyer at Keller, 7:30 p.m.
Decatur at Krum, 8 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Denton at Braswell, 5:45 p.m.
Lake Dallas at Little Elm, 5:45 p.m.
Ryan at The Colony, 5:45 p.m
Guyer at Keller, 6 p.m.
Sanger at Aubrey, 6:15 p.m.
Decatur at Krum, 6:15 p.m.
Pottsboro at Pilot Point, 6:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Gainesville at Argyle, 7 p.m.
The Colony at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.
Braswell at Little Elm, 7:15 p.m.
Justin Northwest at Ryan, 7:15 p.m.
Guyer at Keller Timber Creek, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Gainesville at Argyle, 5:30 p.m.
Denton at Justin Northwest, 7:15 p.m.
Little Elm at Braswell, 7:15 p.m.
Lake Dallas at The Colony, 7:15 p.m.
Keller Timber Creek at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UNT at Rice, 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
TWU at St. Edward’s
Rice at UNT, 3 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Calvary at Amarillo San Jacinto, 1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Calvary at Amarillo San Jacinto, 11:30 a.m.
Sunday, Feb. 2
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
Iowa State at TWU, 2 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 3
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Argyle at Anna, 7:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Argyle at Anna, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Braswell at Ryan, 7 p.m.
Little Elm at Denton, 7 p.m.
Pilot Point at Gunter, 7:15 p.m.
Springtown at Argyle, 7:30 p.m.
Aubrey at Gainesville, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Worth Calvary at Calvary, 7:30 p.m.
Haslet Eaton at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Fort Worth Nolan, 7:30 p.m.
Callisburg at Ponder, 7:30 p.m.
Celina at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.
Krum at Bridgeport, 8 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Braswell at Ryan, 5:45 p.m.
Little Elm at Denton, 5:45 p.m.
Fort Worth Calvary at Calvary, 6 p.m.
Haslet Eaton at Guyer, 6 p.m.
Aubrey at Gainesville, 6:15 p.m.
Springtown at Argyle, 6:15 p.m.
Krum at Bridgeport, 6:15 p.m.
Pilot Point at Gunter, 6:15 p.m.
Callisburg at Ponder, 6:15 p.m.
Celina at Sanger, 6:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Lake Dallas at Braswell, 7:15 p.m.
Denton at The Colony, 7:15 p.m.
Ryan at Justin Northwest, 7:15 p.m.
Keller at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
The Colony at Denton, 7:15 p.m.
Braswell at Lake Dallas, 7:15 p.m.
Justin Northwest at Ryan, 7:15 p.m.
Guyer at Keller, 7:30 p.m.