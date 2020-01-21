Wednesday, Jan. 22

No events scheduled

Thursday, Jan. 23

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UTSA at UNT, 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UNT at UTSA, 11 a.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Boys

Crownover at Strickland

Navo at McMath

Calhoun at Myers

Little Elm at Harpool

Lake Dallas at Rodriguez

Girls

Strickland at Crownover

McMath at Navo

Myers at Calhoun

Harpool at Little Elm

Rodriguez at Lake Dallas

Friday, Jan. 24

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Little Elm at Braswell, 7 p.m.

Denton at Northwest, 7 p.m.

Lake Dallas at The Colony, 7 p.m.

Pilot Point at Whitesboro, 7:15 p.m.

Argyle at Decatur, 7:30 p.m.

Melissa at Aubrey, 7:30 p.m.

Watauga Harvest at Calvary, 7:30 p.m.

Guyer at Southlake Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Gunter at Ponder, 7:30 p.m.

Gainesville at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.

Springtown at Krum, 8 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Little Elm at Braswell, 5:45 p.m.

Denton at Northwest, 5:45 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Northwest, 5:45 p.m.

Watauga Harvest at Calvary, 6 p.m.

Guyer at Southlake Carroll, 6 p.m.

Melissa at Aubrey, 6:15 p.m.

Argyle at Decatur, 6:15 p.m.

Springtown at Krum, 6:15 p.m.

Pilot Point at Whitesboro, 6:15 p.m.

Gunter at Ponder, 6:15 p.m.

Gainesville at Sanger, 6:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Princeton at Braswell, 5:30 p.m.

Argyle at Celina, 6:30 p.m.

Lucas Lovejoy at Ryan, 7 p.m.

Keller Central at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Argyle at Celina, 5:30 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Wichita Falls Rider, 7 p.m.

Braswell at Sherman, 7:15 p.m.

Ryan at Euless Trinity, 7:15 p.m.

Guyer at Keller Central, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UTEP at UNT, 5 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UNT at UTEP, 1 p.m.

Tarleton State at TWU, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 26

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

Kent State, Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Lindenwood at TWU, 2 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 27

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Krum at Van Alstyne, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Celina at Braswell, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Lake Dallas at Braswell, 7 p.m.

The Colony at Denton, 7 p.m.

Justin Northwest at Ryan, 7 p.m.

Argyle at Bridgeport, 7:30 p.m.

Aubrey at Celina, 7:30 p.m.

Keller Timber Creek at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Worth All Saints' at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Ponder at Sadler S&S Consolidated, 7:30 p.m.

Anna at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Braswell at Lake Dallas, 5:45 p.m.

The Colony at Denton, 5:45 p.m.

Justin Northwest at Ryan, 5:45 p.m

Keller Timber Creek at Guyer, 6 p.m.

Aubrey at Celina, 6:15 p.m.

Argyle at Bridgeport, 6:15 p.m.

Ponder at Sadler S&S Consolidated, 6:15 p.m.

Anna at Sanger, 6:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Alvarado at Argyle, 7 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Justin Northwest, 7 p.m.

Denton at Ryan, 7:15 p.m.

Southlake Carroll at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Alvarado at Argyle, 5 p.m.

Ryan at Denton, 7:15 p.m.

Justin Northwest at Lake Dallas, 7:15 p.m.

Guyer at Southlake Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you