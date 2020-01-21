Wednesday, Jan. 22
No events scheduled
Thursday, Jan. 23
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UTSA at UNT, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UNT at UTSA, 11 a.m.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Boys
Crownover at Strickland
Navo at McMath
Calhoun at Myers
Little Elm at Harpool
Lake Dallas at Rodriguez
Girls
Strickland at Crownover
McMath at Navo
Myers at Calhoun
Harpool at Little Elm
Rodriguez at Lake Dallas
Friday, Jan. 24
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Little Elm at Braswell, 7 p.m.
Denton at Northwest, 7 p.m.
Lake Dallas at The Colony, 7 p.m.
Pilot Point at Whitesboro, 7:15 p.m.
Argyle at Decatur, 7:30 p.m.
Melissa at Aubrey, 7:30 p.m.
Watauga Harvest at Calvary, 7:30 p.m.
Guyer at Southlake Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
Gunter at Ponder, 7:30 p.m.
Gainesville at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.
Springtown at Krum, 8 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Little Elm at Braswell, 5:45 p.m.
Denton at Northwest, 5:45 p.m.
Lake Dallas at Northwest, 5:45 p.m.
Watauga Harvest at Calvary, 6 p.m.
Guyer at Southlake Carroll, 6 p.m.
Melissa at Aubrey, 6:15 p.m.
Argyle at Decatur, 6:15 p.m.
Springtown at Krum, 6:15 p.m.
Pilot Point at Whitesboro, 6:15 p.m.
Gunter at Ponder, 6:15 p.m.
Gainesville at Sanger, 6:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Princeton at Braswell, 5:30 p.m.
Argyle at Celina, 6:30 p.m.
Lucas Lovejoy at Ryan, 7 p.m.
Keller Central at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Argyle at Celina, 5:30 p.m.
Lake Dallas at Wichita Falls Rider, 7 p.m.
Braswell at Sherman, 7:15 p.m.
Ryan at Euless Trinity, 7:15 p.m.
Guyer at Keller Central, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 25
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UTEP at UNT, 5 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UNT at UTEP, 1 p.m.
Tarleton State at TWU, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 26
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
Kent State, Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Lindenwood at TWU, 2 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 27
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Krum at Van Alstyne, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Celina at Braswell, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Lake Dallas at Braswell, 7 p.m.
The Colony at Denton, 7 p.m.
Justin Northwest at Ryan, 7 p.m.
Argyle at Bridgeport, 7:30 p.m.
Aubrey at Celina, 7:30 p.m.
Keller Timber Creek at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Worth All Saints' at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Ponder at Sadler S&S Consolidated, 7:30 p.m.
Anna at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Braswell at Lake Dallas, 5:45 p.m.
The Colony at Denton, 5:45 p.m.
Justin Northwest at Ryan, 5:45 p.m
Keller Timber Creek at Guyer, 6 p.m.
Aubrey at Celina, 6:15 p.m.
Argyle at Bridgeport, 6:15 p.m.
Ponder at Sadler S&S Consolidated, 6:15 p.m.
Anna at Sanger, 6:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Alvarado at Argyle, 7 p.m.
Lake Dallas at Justin Northwest, 7 p.m.
Denton at Ryan, 7:15 p.m.
Southlake Carroll at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Alvarado at Argyle, 5 p.m.
Ryan at Denton, 7:15 p.m.
Justin Northwest at Lake Dallas, 7:15 p.m.
Guyer at Southlake Carroll, 7:30 p.m.