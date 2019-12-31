Wednesday, Jan. 1
No events scheduled
Thursday, Jan. 2
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Godley at Krum, 12:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Krum. Pilot Point at Burkburnett tournament
Argyle at Lewisville, 11:30 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Argyle at Princeton tournament
Braswell at Carrollton-Farmers Branch tournament
Lake Dallas at Flower Mound Marcus tournament
Guyer vs. Frisco Memorial, Frisco, noon
Ryan vs. Frisco Liberty, Frisco, noon
Denton vs. El Paso El Dorado, Frisco, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Guyer vs. Midland, Frisco, noon
Braswell at Arlington Martin, 2 p.m.
Lake Dallas vs. El Paso Montwood, Frisco, 4 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UNT at Western Kentucky, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Texas A&M-International at TWU, 7 p.m.
Western Kentucky at UNT, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 3
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Red River Rattlers at Pilot Point, noon
Lake Dallas at Braswell, 1 p.m.
Denton at The Colony, 1 p.m.
Sanger at Wichita Falls, 2:30 p.m.
Frisco Leadership Prep at Aubrey, 3:15 p.m.
Argyle at Graham, 4:30 p.m.
Calvary at Watauga Harvest, 7:30 p.m.
Guyer at Keller Timber Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Worth Nolan at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
S&S Consolidated at Ponder, 7:30 p.m.
Ryan at Northwest, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Krum, Pilot Point at Burkburnett tournament
Denton at The Colony, 11:30 a.m.
Lake Dallas at Braswell, 11:45 a.m.
Calvary at Watauga Harvest, 6 p.m.
Guyer at Keller Timber Creek, 6 p.m.
S&S Consolidated at Ponder, 6:15 p.m.
Ryan at Northwest
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Argyle at Princeton tournament
Lake Dallas at Flower Mound Marcus tournament
Denton vs. Frisco Memorial, Frisco, 2 p.m.
Guyer vs. Plano West, Frisco, 2 p.m.
Ryan vs. Rockwall, Frisco, 2 p.m.
Braswell at Carrollton-Farmers Branch tournament
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Argyle at Kennedale tournament
Lake Dallas vs. El Paso East Lake, Frisco, noon
Braswell at Cleburne, 11 a.m.
Carter-Riverside at Denton, 1 p.m.
Guyer vs. Belton, Frisco, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 4
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Midland Christian at Liberty Christian, 2:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Krum, Pilot Point at Burkburnett tournament
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Argyle at Princeton tournament
Lake Dallas at Flower Mound Marcus tournament
Guyer vs. Mount Pleasant, Frisco, 11 a.m.
Ryan vs. Frisco Lebanon Trail, Frisco, 1 p.m.
Denton vs. Frisco, Frisco, 6:45 p.m.
Braswell at Carrollton-Farmers Branch tournament
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Argyle at Kennedale tournament
Guyer vs. Frisco Wakeland, Frisco, 1 p.m.
Lake Dallas vs. Frisco Liberty, Frisco, 1 p.m.
Braswell at Waco Midway, 2 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UNT at Marshall, 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Texas A&M-Kingsville at TWU, 2 p.m.
Marshall at UNT, 3 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 5
No events scheduled
Monday, Jan. 6
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Gainesville at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Krum at Alvarado, 6:30 p.m.
Braswell at Denton, 7 p.m.
Little Elm at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.
The Colony at Ryan, 7 p.m.
Pilot Point at Pottsboro, 7:15 p.m.
Argyle at Carrollton Ranchview, 7:30 p.m.
Denison at Aubrey, 7:30 p.m.
Keller at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Fort Worth All Saints', 7:30 p.m.
Sanger at Mineral Wells, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Braswell at Denton, 5:45 p.m.
The Colony at Ryan, 5:45 p.m
Keller at Guyer, 6 p.m.
Little Elm at Lake Dallas, 6 p.m.
Aubrey at Collinsville, 6:15 p.m.
Argyle at Carrollton Ranchview, 6:15 p.m.
Krum at Denison, 6:15 p.m.
Pilot Point at Pottsboro, 6:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Argyle at Castleberry
Lake Dallas at Frisco Lebanon Trail, 7 p.m.
Braswell at Wichita Falls Rider, 7:15 p.m.
Frisco Wakeland at Ryan, 7:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
McKinney North at Braswell, 7:15 p.m.