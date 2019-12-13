Today
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Class 6A: Guyer vs. Spring Westfield, Sheldon ISD’s Panther Stadium, 1 p.m.
Class 5A: Ryan vs. Frisco Lone Star, Allen ISD’s Eagle Stadium, 2 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Argyle at Fairfield tournament
Aubrey, Krum, Ponder at Krum tournament
Calvary at Calvary tournament
Lake Dallas at Anna tournament
Liberty Christian at Livingston tournament
Pilot Point at Eustace Varsity tournament
Ryan at Southlake Carroll tournament
Sanger at Poolville tournament
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Aubrey at Brownsboro tournament
Argyle at Midlothian Heritage tournament
Krum at Aledo tournament
Sunday, Dec. 15
No events scheduled
Monday, Dec. 16
BOYS BASKETBALL
Calvary at Dallas Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Calvary at Dallas Lutheran, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UNT at Utah State, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
BOYS BASKETBALL
Brock at Krum, 6:15 p.m.
Lake Dallas at Coram Deo, 6:15 p.m.
Hebron at Braswell, 7 p.m.
Bowie at Ponder, 7 p.m.
Flower Mound Marcus at Ryan, 7 p.m.
Celina at Argyle, 7:30 p.m.
Aubrey at Pilot Point, 7:30 p.m.
Weatherford Christian at Calvary, 7:30 p.m.
Guyer at Sulphur Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Sanger at Bridgeport, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Denton at Ryan, 5:45 p.m.
Weatherford Christian at Calvary, 6 p.m.
Keller Central at Guyer, 6 p.m.
Argyle at Aubrey, 6:15 p.m.
Krum at Alvarado, 6:15 p.m.
Lake Dallas at Northwest, 6:15 p.m.
Pilot Point at Callisburg, 6:15 p.m.
Pottsboro at Ponder, 6:15 p.m.
Springtown at Sanger, 6:30 p.m.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL
BOYS
Harpool at Calhoun
Myers at Navo
McMath at Strickland
Crownover at Lake Dallas
Rodriguez at Little Elm
GIRLS
Calhoun at Harpool
Navo at Myers
Strickland at McMath
Lake Dallas at Crownover
Little Elm at Rodriguez
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UNT at Dayton, 6 p.m.