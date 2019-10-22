Today
No events scheduled
Thursday
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
R.L. Turner at Ryan (C.H. Collins), 7 p.m.
Friday
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Rockwall Heritage at Calvary, 5 p.m.
Braswell at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Denton at Carrollton Creekview, 7 p.m.
Guyer at Haslet Eaton, 7 p.m.
Aubrey at Iowa Park, 7 p.m.
Lovejoy at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Fort Worth All Saints, 7 p.m.
Graham at Krum, 7 p.m.
Paris at Sanger, 7 p.m.
Melissa at Argyle, 7:30 p.m.
Paradise at Pilot Point, 7:30 p.m.
Ponder at Brock, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Aubrey at Gainesville, 4:30 p.m.
Pilot Point at Whitesboro, 4:30 p.m.
Ponder at Gunter, 4:30 p.m.
Sanger at Melissa, 4:30 p.m.
Krum at Bridgeport, 5 p.m.
Northwest at Braswell, 5:30 p.m.
Haslet Eatonat Guyer, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Dallas at Denton, 6:30 p.m.
Little Elm at Ryan, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Texas A&M International at TWU, 6 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at UNT< 7 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
UNT at Florida Atlantic, 6 p.m.