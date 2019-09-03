today

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Eighth Grade

Strickland vs. Crownover (Guyer)

Harpool at Lake Dallas

Little Elm vs. Myers (Ryan)

Navo vs. Calhoun (Denton)

McMath vs. Rodriguez (Braswell)

Thursday

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Liberty Christian at Parish Episcopal, 6 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

McMath at Harpool

Crownover at Little Elm

Calhoun at Lake Dallas

Navo at Strickland

Rodriguez at Myers

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

UNT vs. Cal Poly, Cal Poly tournament, 9 p.m.

Friday

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Frisco Lone Star at Denton (C.H. Collins), 7 p.m.

Ryan at Keller Fossil Ridge, 7 p.m.

Frisco Centennial at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.

Argyle at Waco La Vega, 7 p.m.

Braswell at Burleson, 7:30 p.m.

Aubrey at Whitesboro, 7:30 p.m.

Krum at Pilot Point, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Celina, 7 p.m.

Ponder at Wichita Falls City View, 7:30 p.m.

Sanger at Springtown, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Krum at Melissa, 4:30 p.m.

Denison at Pilot Point, 4:30 p.m.

Sanger at Springtown, 4:30 p.m.

Aubrey at Wichita Falls Rider, 5 p.m.

Argyle at McKinney, 6 p.m.

Sherman at Braswell, 6 p.m.

Weatherford at Guyer, 6 p.m.

Princeton at Lake Dallas, 6 p.m.

Denton at Flower Mound Marcus, 6:30 p.m.

Ryan at Keller Timber Creek, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

TWU at Washburn Invitational

UNT vs. San Jose State, Cal Poly tournament, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

UNT at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you