today
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Eighth Grade
Strickland vs. Crownover (Guyer)
Harpool at Lake Dallas
Little Elm vs. Myers (Ryan)
Navo vs. Calhoun (Denton)
McMath vs. Rodriguez (Braswell)
Thursday
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Liberty Christian at Parish Episcopal, 6 p.m.
MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
McMath at Harpool
Crownover at Little Elm
Calhoun at Lake Dallas
Navo at Strickland
Rodriguez at Myers
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
UNT vs. Cal Poly, Cal Poly tournament, 9 p.m.
Friday
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Frisco Lone Star at Denton (C.H. Collins), 7 p.m.
Ryan at Keller Fossil Ridge, 7 p.m.
Frisco Centennial at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.
Argyle at Waco La Vega, 7 p.m.
Braswell at Burleson, 7:30 p.m.
Aubrey at Whitesboro, 7:30 p.m.
Krum at Pilot Point, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Celina, 7 p.m.
Ponder at Wichita Falls City View, 7:30 p.m.
Sanger at Springtown, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Krum at Melissa, 4:30 p.m.
Denison at Pilot Point, 4:30 p.m.
Sanger at Springtown, 4:30 p.m.
Aubrey at Wichita Falls Rider, 5 p.m.
Argyle at McKinney, 6 p.m.
Sherman at Braswell, 6 p.m.
Weatherford at Guyer, 6 p.m.
Princeton at Lake Dallas, 6 p.m.
Denton at Flower Mound Marcus, 6:30 p.m.
Ryan at Keller Timber Creek, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
TWU at Washburn Invitational
UNT vs. San Jose State, Cal Poly tournament, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
UNT at Memphis, 7 p.m.