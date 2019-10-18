Today

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Middle Tennessee at UNT, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

TWU at UT Tyler, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

TWU at UT Tyler, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 20

COLLEGE SOCCER

Marshall at UNT, 12 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

UNT at Marshall, 11 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 21

No events scheduled

Tuesday, Oct. 22

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Celina at Aubrey, 5 p.m.

Anna at Sanger, 6 p.m.

Argyle at Krum, 6 p.m.

Pilot Point at S&S Consolidated, 6 p.m.

Little Elm at Denton, 6:30 p.m.

Keller Central at Guyer, 6:30 p.m.

Ryan at Braswell, 6:30 p.m.

Pottsboro at Ponder, 7 p.m.

