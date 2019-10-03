TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Dallas Lakehill at Calvary, 5 p.m.

R.L. Turner at Denton (Bronco Field), 7 p.m.

Southlake Carroll at Guyer (C.H. Collins), 7 p.m.

Argyle at Sanger, 7 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Denison, 7 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Austin Hyde Park, 7 p.m.

Pilot Point at Whitesboro, 7:30 p.m.

Paradise at Ponder, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Aubrey at Celina, 4:30 p.m.

Pottsboro at Pilot Point, 4:30 p.m.

Sanger at Anna, 4:30 p.m.

Krum at Argyle, 5 p.m.

Braswell at The Colony, 5:30 p.m.

Southlake Carroll at Guyer, 6:30 p.m.

Ryan at Lake Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

UNT at Southern Mississippi, 6 p.m.

TWU at Eastern New Mexico, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

TWU at West Texas A&M, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

TWU at UT Permian Basin

Sunday, Oct. 6

COLLEGE SOCCER

UNT at UTSA, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

UNT at Louisiana Tech, 1 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 7

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL

SEVENTH GRADE

Lake Dallas vs. Navo, (Braswell)

Calhoun at Little Elm

Rodriguez vs. Harpool (Guyer)

Myers vs. Strickland (Ryan)

Crownover vs. McMath (Denton)

Tuesday, Oct. 8

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Gainesville at Aubrey, 5 p.m.

Braswell at Argyle, 6 p.m.

Bridgeport at Krum, 6 p.m.

HSAA at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.

Gunter at Pilot Point, 6 p.m.

Melissa at Sanger, 6 p.m.

Trophy Club Nelson at Guyer, 6:30 p.m.

Northwest at Lake Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Ryan at Denton, 6:30 p.m.

Ponder at Callisburg, 7 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL

EIGHTH GRADE

Lake Dallas vs. Navo, (Braswell)

Calhoun at Little Elm

Rodriguez vs. Harpool (Guyer)

Myers vs. Strickland (Ryan)

Crownover vs. McMath (Denton)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Tarleton at TWU, 6 p.m.

