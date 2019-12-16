Tuesday, Dec. 17

BOYS BASKETBALL

Brock at Krum, 6:15 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Flower Mound Coram Deo, 6:15 p.m.

Hebron at Braswell, 7 p.m.

Bowie at Ponder, 7 p.m.

Flower Mound Marcus at Ryan, 7 p.m.

Celina at Argyle, 7:30 p.m.

Aubrey at Pilot Point, 7:30 p.m.

Weatherford Christian at Calvary, 7:30 p.m.

Guyer at Sulphur Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Sanger at Bridgeport, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Denton at Ryan, 5:45 p.m.

Weatherford Christian at Calvary, 6 p.m.

Keller Central at Guyer, 6 p.m.

Argyle at Aubrey, 6:15 p.m.

Krum at Alvarado, 6:15 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Northwest, 6:15 p.m.

Pilot Point at Callisburg, 6:15 p.m.

Pottsboro at Ponder, 6:15 p.m.

Springtown at Sanger, 6:30 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Boys

Harpool at Calhoun

Myers at Navo

McMath at Strickland

Crownover at Lake Dallas

Rodriguez at Little Elm

Girls

Calhoun at Harpool

Navo at Myers

Strickland at McMath

Lake Dallas at Crownover

Little Elm at Rodriguez

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UNT at Dayton, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

No events scheduled

Thursday, Dec. 19

BOYS BASKETBALL

Calvary at Weatherford Christian tournament

Denton at Ponder, 4:30 p.m.

McKinney Christian at Aubrey, 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Argyle at Orlando’s KSA Classic tournament

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Texas A&M-Commerce at TWU, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 20

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Class 5A: Ryan (15-0) vs. Alvin Shadow Creek (15-0), Arlington’s AT&T Stadium, 7 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Calvary at Weatherford Christian tournament

Haltom City at Ryan, 1:30 p.m.

Pilot Point at Bridgeport, 2:30 p.m.

Carrollton R.L. Turner at Lake Dallas, 5 p.m.

Midlothian Heritage at Argyle, 5:30 p.m.

Krum at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas Thunder at Liberty Christian

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Argyle at Orlando’s KSA Classic tournament

Ryan at Krum, 2:15 p.m.

Whitesboro at Pilot Point, 2:30 p.m.

The Colony at Lake Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Braswell at Little Elm, 5:45 p.m.

Southlake Carroll at Guyer, 6 p.m.

Ponder at Gunter, 6:15 p.m.

Northwest at Denton, 6:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Louisiana-Monroe at UNT, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Class 6A: Guyer (14-1) vs. Austin Westlake (14-1), Arlington’s AT&T Stadium, 7 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Calvary at Weatherford Christian tournament

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Argyle at Orlando’s KSA Classic tournament

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at UNT, 5 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UT Tyler at TWU, 2 p.m.

Sunday, December 22

No events Scheduled

Monday, December 23

No events Scheduled

Tuesday, December 24

No events Scheduled

Wednesday, December 25

No events Scheduled

Thursday, December 26

BOYS BASKETBALL

Braswell, Denton at Fort Worth ISD tournament, TBD

Argyle, Guyer, Liberty Christian, Ponder at Whataburger tournament, TBD

Krum at Houston County tournament, TBD

Pilot Point, Sanger at NCTC Varsity tournament, TBD

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Braswell, Guyer at Spring Creek BBQ Invitational, TBD

Denton, Lake Dallas at McKinney North tournament, TBD

Ryan at Keller Central tournament, TBD

Sanger at Castleberry tournament, TBD

