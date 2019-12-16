Tuesday, Dec. 17
BOYS BASKETBALL
Brock at Krum, 6:15 p.m.
Lake Dallas at Flower Mound Coram Deo, 6:15 p.m.
Hebron at Braswell, 7 p.m.
Bowie at Ponder, 7 p.m.
Flower Mound Marcus at Ryan, 7 p.m.
Celina at Argyle, 7:30 p.m.
Aubrey at Pilot Point, 7:30 p.m.
Weatherford Christian at Calvary, 7:30 p.m.
Guyer at Sulphur Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Sanger at Bridgeport, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Denton at Ryan, 5:45 p.m.
Weatherford Christian at Calvary, 6 p.m.
Keller Central at Guyer, 6 p.m.
Argyle at Aubrey, 6:15 p.m.
Krum at Alvarado, 6:15 p.m.
Lake Dallas at Northwest, 6:15 p.m.
Pilot Point at Callisburg, 6:15 p.m.
Pottsboro at Ponder, 6:15 p.m.
Springtown at Sanger, 6:30 p.m.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Boys
Harpool at Calhoun
Myers at Navo
McMath at Strickland
Crownover at Lake Dallas
Rodriguez at Little Elm
Girls
Calhoun at Harpool
Navo at Myers
Strickland at McMath
Lake Dallas at Crownover
Little Elm at Rodriguez
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UNT at Dayton, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
No events scheduled
Thursday, Dec. 19
BOYS BASKETBALL
Calvary at Weatherford Christian tournament
Denton at Ponder, 4:30 p.m.
McKinney Christian at Aubrey, 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Argyle at Orlando’s KSA Classic tournament
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Texas A&M-Commerce at TWU, 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 20
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Class 5A: Ryan (15-0) vs. Alvin Shadow Creek (15-0), Arlington’s AT&T Stadium, 7 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Calvary at Weatherford Christian tournament
Haltom City at Ryan, 1:30 p.m.
Pilot Point at Bridgeport, 2:30 p.m.
Carrollton R.L. Turner at Lake Dallas, 5 p.m.
Midlothian Heritage at Argyle, 5:30 p.m.
Krum at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas Thunder at Liberty Christian
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Argyle at Orlando’s KSA Classic tournament
Ryan at Krum, 2:15 p.m.
Whitesboro at Pilot Point, 2:30 p.m.
The Colony at Lake Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
Braswell at Little Elm, 5:45 p.m.
Southlake Carroll at Guyer, 6 p.m.
Ponder at Gunter, 6:15 p.m.
Northwest at Denton, 6:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Louisiana-Monroe at UNT, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Class 6A: Guyer (14-1) vs. Austin Westlake (14-1), Arlington’s AT&T Stadium, 7 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Calvary at Weatherford Christian tournament
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Argyle at Orlando’s KSA Classic tournament
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at UNT, 5 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UT Tyler at TWU, 2 p.m.
Sunday, December 22
No events Scheduled
Monday, December 23
No events Scheduled
Tuesday, December 24
No events Scheduled
Wednesday, December 25
No events Scheduled
Thursday, December 26
BOYS BASKETBALL
Braswell, Denton at Fort Worth ISD tournament, TBD
Argyle, Guyer, Liberty Christian, Ponder at Whataburger tournament, TBD
Krum at Houston County tournament, TBD
Pilot Point, Sanger at NCTC Varsity tournament, TBD
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Braswell, Guyer at Spring Creek BBQ Invitational, TBD
Denton, Lake Dallas at McKinney North tournament, TBD
Ryan at Keller Central tournament, TBD
Sanger at Castleberry tournament, TBD