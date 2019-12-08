Today

No events scheduled

Tuesday, Dec. 10

BOYS BASKETBALL

Graham at Krum, 6:15 p.m.

Ponder at Lake Dallas, 6:15 p.m.

Denison at Braswell, 7 p.m.

Lindsay at Pilot Point, 7:15 p.m.

Aubrey at Community, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Parish Episcopal, 7:30 p.m.

Springtown at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.

Denton at Dallas Thomas Jefferson, 8 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ponder at Nocona, 5:45 p.m.

Aubrey at Era, 6:15 p.m.

Keller at Argyle, 6:15 p.m.

Krum at Plano John Paul II, 6:15 p.m.

Pottsboro at Sanger , 6:15 p.m.

Braswell at Lovejoy, 6:30 p.m.

Irving at Denton, 6:30 p.m.

Pilot Point at Lindsay, 6:30 p.m.

Richardson at Guyer, 7 p.m.

Ryan at fort Worth Eastern Hills, 7 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Plano East, 7:30 p.m.

Recommended for you