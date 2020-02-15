Sunday, Feb. 16
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
UNT at North Texas tournament, TBD
Monday
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 5A: Braswell vs. Saginaw, Irving, 6:30 p.m.
Class 4A; Argyle vs. Godley, UT-Arlington, 4 p.m.
Class 4A: Krum vs. Glen Rose, UT-Arlington, 6 p.m.
Class 4A: Aubrey vs. Wilmer Hutchins, Lewisville, 7 p.m.
Class 4A: Sanger vs. Dallas Pinkston, Frisco Lebanon Trail, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Callisburg at Aubrey, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 6A: Guyer vs. Hebron, Flower Mound, 6 p.m.
Class 3A: Pilot Point vs. Howe, Celina, 8 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
The Colony at Lake Dallas, 6:15 p.m.
Whitesboro at Pilot Point, 6:30 p.m.
Braswell at Little Elm, 7 p.m.
Northwest at Denton, 7 p.m.
Ponder at Gunter, 7 p.m.
Aubrey at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.
Southlake Carroll at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.
Krum at Decatur, 8 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFF
TAPPS 3A Area: Denton Calvary at Dallas Yavneh, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Ryan at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.
The Colony at Braswell, 7:15 p.m.
Argyle at Bridgeport, 7:30 p.m.
Keller Fossil Ridge at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Argyle at Bridgeport, 5:30 p.m.
Braswell at The Colony, 7:15 p.m.
Lake Dallas at Ryan, 7:15 p.m.
Guyer at Keller Fossil Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Fort Worth Brewer at Lake Dallas, 4:30 p.m.
Ponder at Boyd, 5 p.m.
Pilot Point at Sanger, 6 p.m.
Argyle at Van Alstyne, 6:30 p.m.
Frisco Liberty at Braswell, 6:30 p.m.
Frisco Lone Star at Lake Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Burkburnett at Ryan, 6:30 p.m.
Denton at Denison, 7 p.m.
Northwest at Guyer, 7 p.m.