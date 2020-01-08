Thursday, Jan. 9

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Braswell at Aledo tournament

Denton at Aggieland Classic

Guyer vs. Richardson, Iron Bridge Classic, 1:30 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Guyer’s Iron Bridge Classic

Birdville at Ryan, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Argyle at Midlothian Heritage tournament

Denton at Brazos Valley Cup

Guyer at Colleyville Heritage tournament

Lake Dallas at Denison tournament

Ryan at Keller’s Rex King Memorial tournament

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Florida International at UNT, 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

TWU at University of Arkansas-Fort Smith

UNT at Florida International

MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Boys

McMath at Lake Dallas

Myers at Strickland

Navo at Harpool

Little Elm at Calhoun

Crownover at Rodriguez

Girls

Lake Dallas at McMath

Strickland at Myers

Harpool at Navo

Calhoun at Little Elm

Rodriguez at Crownover

Friday, Jan. 10

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Melissa at Krum, 6:15 p.m.

Argyle at Bowie, 7 p.m.

Ryan at Braswell, 7 p.m.

Denton at Little Elm, 7 p.m.

Gunter at Pilot Point, 7:15 p.m.

Aubrey at Carrollton Ranchview, 7:30 p.m.

Midland Christian at Calvary, 7:30 p.m.

Guyer at Haslet Eaton, 7:30 p.m.

Ponder at Callisburg, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ryan at Braswell, 5:45 p.m.

Denton at Little Elm, 5:45 p.m.

Midland Christian at Calvary, 6 p.m.

Guyer at Haslet Eaton, 6 p.m.

Celina at Aubrey, 6:15 p.m.

Bridgeport at Argyle, 6:15 p.m.

Gunter at Pilot Point, 6:15 p.m.

Ponder at Callisburg, 6:15 p.m.

Sanger at Anna, 6:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Braswell at Aledo tournament

Denton at Brazos Valley Cup

Guyer vs. Prosper, Iron Bridge Classic, 5:30 p.m.

Carrollton Creekview at Ryan, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Guyer’s Iron Bridge Classic

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Argyle at Midlothian Heritage tournament

Guyer at Colleyville Heritage tournament

Lake Dallas at Denison tournament

Ryan at Keller’s Rex King Memorial tournament

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

TWU, Washington, at Michigan, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Florida Atlantic at UNT, 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UNT at Florida Atlantic, 1 p.m.

TWU at Oklahoma Christian, 2 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Amarillo San Jacinto at Calvary, 1 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Amarillo San Jacinto, 11:30 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Braswell at Aledo tournament

Denton at Brazos Valley Cup

Lake Dallas at Guyer’s Iron Bridge Classic

Guyer vs. Lewisville, Iron Bridge Classic, 11 a.m.

Saginaw at Ryan, 1 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Argyle at Midlothian Heritage tournament

Guyer at Colleyville Heritage tournament

Lake Dallas at Denison tournament

Ryan at Keller’s Rex King Memorial tournament

Sunday, Jan. 12

No events scheduled

Monday, Jan. 13

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Iowa Park at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Wichita Falls Rider at Krum, 6:15 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Denton, 7 p.m.

Little Elm at Ryan, 7 p.m.

Pilot Point at S&S Consolidated, 7:15 p.m.

Argyle at Oak Cliff Family Faith, 7:30 p.m.

Braswell at Northwest, 7:30 p.m.

Calvary at Fort Worth Calvary, 7:30 p.m.

Guyer at Trophy Club Nelson, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Addison Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Whitesboro at Ponder, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lake Dallas at Denton, 5:45 p.m.

Little Elm at Ryan, 5:45 p.m.

Calvary at Fort Worth Calvary, 6 p.m.

Guyer at Trophy Club Nelson, 6 p.m.

Aubrey at Sanger, 6:15 p.m.

Braswell at Northwest, 6:15 p.m.

Krum at Decatur, 6:15 p.m.

Pilot Point at S&S Consolidated, 6:15 p.m.

Whitesboro at Ponder, 6:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Guyer at Wichita Falls, 6 p.m.

Trophy Club Nelson at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.

Ryan at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Braswell at Sherman, 7:15 p.m.

Crowley at Denton, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Crowley at Denton, 5:30 p.m.

Cleburne at Braswell, 7:15 p.m.

