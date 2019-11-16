Today

Monday, Nov. 18

BOYS BASKETBALL

Braswell at Frisco Memorial, 7 p.m.

Sanger at Godley, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ponder vs. Merkel, Graham High, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 19

BOYS BASKETBALL

Sherman at Krum, 6:15 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Melissa, 6:15 p.m.

Keller ILT at Ponder, 7 p.m.

Argyle at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Aubrey at Bridgeport, 7:30 p.m.

Lakeview Centennial at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.

Founders at Calvary, 7:30 p.m.

Denton at Irving, 8 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Braswell at Denison, 5:45 p.m.

Founders at Calvary, 6 p.m.

Frisco Lone Star at Ryan, 6 p.m.

Krum at Aubrey, 6:15 p.m.

R.L. Turner at Denton, 6:30 p.m.

Aledo at Lake Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Pilot Point at Community, 6:30 p.m.

Sanger at Callisburg, 6:30 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

North Carolina A&T at UNT, 7 p.m.

