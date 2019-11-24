Today
BOYS BASKETBALL
Braswell at Mavs tournament
Ryan at Decatur, 1 p.m.
Sanger at Ponder, 1:30 p.m.
Denton at Aubrey, 2:30 p.m.
Abilene at Liberty Christian, 2:30 p.m.
Argyle at Kaufman, 3:30 p.m.
Red River at Calvary, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Calvary at Calvary tournament
Pilot Point at Bowie tournament
Aubrey at Decatur, 11:15 a.m.
Denton at Frisco Heritage, 12:30 p.m.
Ryan at Keller Timber Creek, 12:30 p.m.
Frisco Centennial at Argyle, 1:30 p.m.
Lake Dallas at Princeton, 1:30 p.m.
Whitesboro at Sanger, 1:30 p.m.
Ponder at Bridgeport, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
BOYS BASKETBALL
Braswell at Mavs tournament
Guyer at The Colony Showcase
McKinney North at Ryan, 12 p.m.
Krum vs. Bowie, Dallas’ American Airlines Center, 1 p.m.
Haltom City at Lake Dallas, 2 p.m.
Ponder at Aubrey, 2:30 p.m.
Burkburnett at Denton, 2:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Decatur, 2:30 p.m.
Whitesboro at Sanger, 2:30 p.m.
Kennedale at Argyle, 3:30 p.m.
Whitewright at Pilot Point, 7;15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Calvary at Calvary tournament
Pilot Point at Bowie tournament
Fort Worth South Hills at Denton, 11:30 a.m.
Ryan at Haslet Eaton, 11:30 a.m.
Whitesboro at Aubrey, 12:15 p.m.
Braswell at Flower Mound Marcus, 1:30 p.m.
Guyer at South Grand Prairie, 1:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Krum, 2:15 p.m.
Decatur at Sanger, 2:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UNT at Cal State-Bakersfield, 5 p.m.