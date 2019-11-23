Today

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UNT vs. Utah State, Jersey Mike’s Jamaica Classic, 5:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25

BOYS BASKETBALL

Braswell at Mavs tournament

Ryan at Decatur, 1 p.m.

Sanger at Ponder, 1:30 p.m.

Denton at Aubrey, 2:30 p.m.

Abilene at Liberty Christian, 2:30 p.m.

Argyle at Kaufman, 3:30 p.m.

Red River at Calvary, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Calvary at Calvary tournament

Pilot Point at Bowie tournament

Aubrey at Decatur, 11:15 a.m.

Denton at Frisco Heritage, 12:30 p.m.

Ryan at Keller Timber Creek, 12:30 p.m.

Frisco Centennial at Argyle, 1:30 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Princeton, 1:30 p.m.

Whitesboro at Sanger, 1:30 p.m.

Ponder at Bridgeport, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

BOYS BASKETBALL

Braswell at Mavs tournament

Guyer at The Colony Showcase

McKinney North at Ryan, 12 p.m.

Krum vs. Bowie, Dallas’ American Airlines Center, 1 p.m.

Haltom City at Lake Dallas, 2 p.m.

Ponder at Aubrey, 2:30 p.m.

Burkburnett at Denton, 2:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Decatur, 2:30 p.m.

Whitesboro at Sanger, 2:30 p.m.

Kennedale at Argyle, 3:30 p.m.

Whitewright at Pilot Point, 7;15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Calvary at Calvary tournament

Pilot Point at Bowie tournament

Fort Worth South Hills at Denton, 11:30 a.m.

Ryan at Haslet Eaton, 11:30 a.m.

Whitesboro at Aubrey, 12:15 p.m.

Braswell at Flower Mound Marcus, 1:30 p.m.

Guyer at South Grand Prairie, 1:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Krum, 2:15 p.m.

Decatur at Sanger, 2:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UNT at Cal State-Bakersfield, 5 p.m.

