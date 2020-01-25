Sunday, Jan. 26

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

Kent State, Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Lindenwood at TWU, 2 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 27

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Krum at Van Alstyne, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Celina at Braswell, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Lake Dallas at Braswell, 7 p.m.

The Colony at Denton, 7 p.m.

Justin Northwest at Ryan, 7 p.m.

Argyle at Bridgeport, 7:30 p.m.

Aubrey at Celina, 7:30 p.m.

Keller Timber Creek at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Worth All Saints' at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Ponder at Sadler S&S Consolidated, 7:30 p.m.

Anna at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Braswell at Lake Dallas, 5:45 p.m.

The Colony at Denton, 5:45 p.m.

Justin Northwest at Ryan, 5:45 p.m

Keller Timber Creek at Guyer, 6 p.m.

Aubrey at Celina, 6:15 p.m.

Argyle at Bridgeport, 6:15 p.m.

Ponder at Sadler S&S Consolidated, 6:15 p.m.

Anna at Sanger, 6:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Alvarado at Argyle, 7 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Justin Northwest, 7 p.m.

Denton at Ryan, 7:15 p.m.

Southlake Carroll at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Alvarado at Argyle, 5 p.m.

Ryan at Denton, 7:15 p.m.

Justin Northwest at Lake Dallas, 7:15 p.m.

Guyer at Southlake Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

