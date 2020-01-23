Friday, Jan. 24

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Little Elm at Braswell, 7 p.m.

Denton at Northwest, 7 p.m.

Lake Dallas at The Colony, 7 p.m.

Pilot Point at Whitesboro, 7:15 p.m.

Argyle at Decatur, 7:30 p.m.

Melissa at Aubrey, 7:30 p.m.

Watauga Harvest at Calvary, 7:30 p.m.

Guyer at Southlake Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Gunter at Ponder, 7:30 p.m.

Gainesville at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.

Springtown at Krum, 8 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Little Elm at Braswell, 5:45 p.m.

Denton at Northwest, 5:45 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Northwest, 5:45 p.m.

Watauga Harvest at Calvary, 6 p.m.

Guyer at Southlake Carroll, 6 p.m.

Melissa at Aubrey, 6:15 p.m.

Argyle at Decatur, 6:15 p.m.

Springtown at Krum, 6:15 p.m.

Pilot Point at Whitesboro, 6:15 p.m.

Gunter at Ponder, 6:15 p.m.

Gainesville at Sanger, 6:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Princeton at Braswell, 5:30 p.m.

Argyle at Celina, 6:30 p.m.

Lucas Lovejoy at Ryan, 7 p.m.

Keller Central at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Argyle at Celina, 5:30 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Wichita Falls Rider, 7 p.m.

Braswell at Sherman, 7:15 p.m.

Ryan at Euless Trinity, 7:15 p.m.

Guyer at Keller Central, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UTEP at UNT, 5 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UNT at UTEP, 1 p.m.

Tarleton State at TWU, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 26

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

Kent State, Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Lindenwood at TWU, 2 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 27

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Krum at Van Alstyne, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Celina at Braswell, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Lake Dallas at Braswell, 7 p.m.

The Colony at Denton, 7 p.m.

Justin Northwest at Ryan, 7 p.m.

Argyle at Bridgeport, 7:30 p.m.

Aubrey at Celina, 7:30 p.m.

Keller Timber Creek at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Worth All Saints' at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Ponder at Sadler S&S Consolidated, 7:30 p.m.

Anna at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Braswell at Lake Dallas, 5:45 p.m.

The Colony at Denton, 5:45 p.m.

Justin Northwest at Ryan, 5:45 p.m

Keller Timber Creek at Guyer, 6 p.m.

Aubrey at Celina, 6:15 p.m.

Argyle at Bridgeport, 6:15 p.m.

Ponder at Sadler S&S Consolidated, 6:15 p.m.

Anna at Sanger, 6:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Alvarado at Argyle, 7 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Justin Northwest, 7 p.m.

Denton at Ryan, 7:15 p.m.

Southlake Carroll at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Alvarado at Argyle, 5 p.m.

Ryan at Denton, 7:15 p.m.

Justin Northwest at Lake Dallas, 7:15 p.m.

Guyer at Southlake Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

