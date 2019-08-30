Today
Saturday, August 31
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Abilene Christian at UNT, 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Liberty Christian at Carrollton Prince of Peace tournament
Calvary, Ponder, Sanger at Nocona tournament
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Tulsa at UNT, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 1
COLLEGE SOCCER
UNT at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
Monday, September 2
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Birdville at Ryan, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, September 3
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Wichita Falls at Pilot Point, 5 p.m.
Midlothian Heritage at Argyle, 6 p.m.
Azle at Braswell, 6 p.m.
McKinney at Guyer, 6 p.m.
Lake Dallas at Krum, 6 p.m.
Callisburg at Sanger, 6 p.m.
Aubrey at Denton, 6:30 p.m.
Calvary at Keller, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas Skyline at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.
Boyd at Ponder, 7 p.m.
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL Seventh Grade
Strickland vs. Crownover (Guyer)
Harpool at Lake Dallas
Little Elm vs. Myers (Ryan)
Navo vs. Calhoun (Denton)
McMath vs. Rodriguez (Braswell)