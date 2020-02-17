Tuesday, Feb. 18

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

Class 6A: Guyer vs. Hebron, Flower Mound, 6 p.m.

Class 5A: Lake Dallas vs. Azle, Haslet Eaton, 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A: Pilot Point vs. Howe, Celina, 8 p.m.

Class 3A: Ponder vs. Whitewright, Prosper, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

The Colony at Lake Dallas, 6:15 p.m.

Whitesboro at Pilot Point, 6:30 p.m.

Braswell at Little Elm, 7 p.m.

Northwest at Denton, 7 p.m.

Ponder at Gunter, 7 p.m.

Aubrey at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.

Southlake Carroll at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.

Krum at Decatur, 8 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFF

TAPPS 3A Area: Denton Calvary at Dallas Yavneh, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Ryan at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.

The Colony at Braswell, 7:15 p.m.

Argyle at Bridgeport, 7:30 p.m.

Keller Fossil Ridge at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Argyle at Bridgeport, 5:30 p.m.

Braswell at The Colony, 7:15 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Ryan, 7:15 p.m.

Guyer at Keller Fossil Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Fort Worth Brewer at Lake Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

Ponder at Boyd, 5 p.m.

Pilot Point at Sanger, 6 p.m.

Argyle at Van Alstyne, 6:30 p.m.

Frisco Liberty at Braswell, 6:30 p.m.

Frisco Lone Star at Lake Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Burkburnett at Ryan, 6:30 p.m.

Denton at Denison, 7 p.m.

Northwest at Guyer, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

TWU at Rogers State (DH), 2 p.m.

UNT at Texas, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 20

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

St. Edward’s at TWU, 7 p.m.

UNT at Rice, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Liberty Christian at McLain/Cowart tournament

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Aubrey at Whitesboro tournament

Braswell, Denton, Lake Dallas at Carrollton ISD tournament

Guyer at Mid-Cities tournament

Krum, Pilot Point, Sanger at Pilot Point tournament

Ponder at Centerville tournament

Ryan at Midlothian tournament

Friday, February 21

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Northwest at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.

Ryan at Denton, 7:15 p.m.

Springtown at Argyle, 7:30 p.m.

Guyer at Keller Central, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Springtown at Argyle, 5:30 p.m.

Denton at Ryan, 7:15 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Northwest, 7:15 p.m.

Keller Central at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Liberty Christian at McLain/Cowart tournament

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Aubrey at Whitesboro tournament

Braswell, Denton, Lake Dallas at Carrollton ISD tournament

Guyer at Mid-Cities tournament

Krum, Pilot Point, Sanger at Pilot Point tournament

Ponder at Centerville tournament

Ryan at Midlothian tournament

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UNT at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi tournament

Saturday, Feb. 22

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Louisiana Tech at UNT, 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

St. Mary’s at TWU, 2 p.m.

UTSA at UNT, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Liberty Christian at McLain/Cowart tournament

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Aubrey at Whitesboro tournament

Braswell, Denton, Lake Dallas at Carrollton ISD tournament

Guyer at Mid-Cities tournament

Krum, Pilot Point, Sanger at Pilot Point tournament

Ponder at Centerville tournament

Ryan at Midlothian tournament

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UNT at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi tournament

Ottawa at TWU (DH), 11 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 23

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

Air Force at TWU, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UNT at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi tournament

Monday, Feb. 24

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Aubrey at Howe, 7 p.m.

Pilot Point at Sanger, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Sanger at Argyle, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Guyer at Southlake Carroll, 7 p.m.

Lake Dallas at The Colony, 7 p.m.

Little Elm at Braswell, 7:15 p.m.

Denton at Northwest, 7:15 p.m.

Argyle at Decatur, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Argyle at Decatur, 5:30 p.m.

Northwest at Denton, 7:15 p.m.

Braswell at Little Elm, 7:15 p.m.

The Colony at Lake Dallas, 7:15 p.m.

Southlake Carroll at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Braswell at Plano John Paul II, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Argyle at Lake Dallas, 5 p.m.

Denton at Aubrey, 5:30 p.m.

Bowie at Pilot Point, 6 p.m.

Lindsay at Ponder, 6 p.m.

Braswell at Sherman, 6:30 p.m.

Guyer at Plano West, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UT Arlington at UNT, 6 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you