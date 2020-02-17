Tuesday, Feb. 18
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 6A: Guyer vs. Hebron, Flower Mound, 6 p.m.
Class 5A: Lake Dallas vs. Azle, Haslet Eaton, 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A: Pilot Point vs. Howe, Celina, 8 p.m.
Class 3A: Ponder vs. Whitewright, Prosper, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
The Colony at Lake Dallas, 6:15 p.m.
Whitesboro at Pilot Point, 6:30 p.m.
Braswell at Little Elm, 7 p.m.
Northwest at Denton, 7 p.m.
Ponder at Gunter, 7 p.m.
Aubrey at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.
Southlake Carroll at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.
Krum at Decatur, 8 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFF
TAPPS 3A Area: Denton Calvary at Dallas Yavneh, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Ryan at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.
The Colony at Braswell, 7:15 p.m.
Argyle at Bridgeport, 7:30 p.m.
Keller Fossil Ridge at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Argyle at Bridgeport, 5:30 p.m.
Braswell at The Colony, 7:15 p.m.
Lake Dallas at Ryan, 7:15 p.m.
Guyer at Keller Fossil Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Fort Worth Brewer at Lake Dallas, 4:30 p.m.
Ponder at Boyd, 5 p.m.
Pilot Point at Sanger, 6 p.m.
Argyle at Van Alstyne, 6:30 p.m.
Frisco Liberty at Braswell, 6:30 p.m.
Frisco Lone Star at Lake Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Burkburnett at Ryan, 6:30 p.m.
Denton at Denison, 7 p.m.
Northwest at Guyer, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
TWU at Rogers State (DH), 2 p.m.
UNT at Texas, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 20
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
St. Edward’s at TWU, 7 p.m.
UNT at Rice, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Liberty Christian at McLain/Cowart tournament
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Aubrey at Whitesboro tournament
Braswell, Denton, Lake Dallas at Carrollton ISD tournament
Guyer at Mid-Cities tournament
Krum, Pilot Point, Sanger at Pilot Point tournament
Ponder at Centerville tournament
Ryan at Midlothian tournament
Friday, February 21
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Northwest at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.
Ryan at Denton, 7:15 p.m.
Springtown at Argyle, 7:30 p.m.
Guyer at Keller Central, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Springtown at Argyle, 5:30 p.m.
Denton at Ryan, 7:15 p.m.
Lake Dallas at Northwest, 7:15 p.m.
Keller Central at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Liberty Christian at McLain/Cowart tournament
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Aubrey at Whitesboro tournament
Braswell, Denton, Lake Dallas at Carrollton ISD tournament
Guyer at Mid-Cities tournament
Krum, Pilot Point, Sanger at Pilot Point tournament
Ponder at Centerville tournament
Ryan at Midlothian tournament
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
UNT at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi tournament
Saturday, Feb. 22
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Louisiana Tech at UNT, 3 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
St. Mary’s at TWU, 2 p.m.
UTSA at UNT, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Liberty Christian at McLain/Cowart tournament
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Aubrey at Whitesboro tournament
Braswell, Denton, Lake Dallas at Carrollton ISD tournament
Guyer at Mid-Cities tournament
Krum, Pilot Point, Sanger at Pilot Point tournament
Ponder at Centerville tournament
Ryan at Midlothian tournament
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
UNT at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi tournament
Ottawa at TWU (DH), 11 a.m.
Sunday, Feb. 23
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
Air Force at TWU, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
UNT at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi tournament
Monday, Feb. 24
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Aubrey at Howe, 7 p.m.
Pilot Point at Sanger, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Sanger at Argyle, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Guyer at Southlake Carroll, 7 p.m.
Lake Dallas at The Colony, 7 p.m.
Little Elm at Braswell, 7:15 p.m.
Denton at Northwest, 7:15 p.m.
Argyle at Decatur, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Argyle at Decatur, 5:30 p.m.
Northwest at Denton, 7:15 p.m.
Braswell at Little Elm, 7:15 p.m.
The Colony at Lake Dallas, 7:15 p.m.
Southlake Carroll at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Braswell at Plano John Paul II, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Argyle at Lake Dallas, 5 p.m.
Denton at Aubrey, 5:30 p.m.
Bowie at Pilot Point, 6 p.m.
Lindsay at Ponder, 6 p.m.
Braswell at Sherman, 6:30 p.m.
Guyer at Plano West, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
UT Arlington at UNT, 6 p.m.