TODAY
No events scheduled
Thursday, Sept. 26
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Keller Central at Guyer, 7 p.m.
MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Myers at Little Elm
McMath at Calhoun
Navo at Crownover
Lake Dallas at Strickland
Harpool at Rodriguez
COLLEGE SOCCER
Southern Mississippi at UNT, 7 p.m.
Midwestern State at TWU, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 27
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Calvary at Dallas Lutheran, 5 p.m.
Ryan at Denton (C.H. Collins), 7 p.m.
Lovejoy at Braswell (Bronco Field), 7 p.m.
Wichita Falls Hirschi at Aubrey, 7 p.m.
Argyle vs. Liberty Eylau, Sulphur Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Krum at Wills Point, 7:30 p.m.
China Spring at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.
Sanger at Celina, 7 p.m.
Brock at Pilot Point, 7:30 p.m.
Ponder at Boyd, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
S&S Consolidated at Pilot Point, 4:30 p.m.
Ponder at Pottsboro, 4:30 p.m.
Sanger at Aubrey, 4:30 p.m.
Krum at Decatur, 5 p.m.
Lake Dallas at Wichita Falls Rider, 5 p.m.
Denton at Little Elm, 5:30 p.m.
Springtown at Argyle, 6 p.m.
All Saints at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.
Braswell at Ryan, 6:30 p.m.
Guyer at Keller Central, 6:30 p.m.
Midland Classical at Calvary, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
UT-Tyler at TWU, 7 p.m.
UAB at UNT, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Houston at UNT, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Amarillo San Jacinto at Calvary, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Texas A&M-Commerce at TWU, 12 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Oklahoma Christian at TWU, 3 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 29
COLLEGE SOCCER
Middle Tennessee at UNT, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Rice at UNT, 1 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 30
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL
SEVENTH GRADE
Navo vs. Myers (Ryan)
Calhoun vs. Rodriguez (Braswell)
Harpool vs. McMath (Denton)
Crownover at Lake Dallas
Strickland at Little Elm
Tuesday, Oct. 1
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Anna at Aubrey, 5 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Midland, 5 p.m.
Argyle at Decatur, 6 p.m.
Sanger at Gainesville, 6 p.m.
Whitesboro at Pilot Point, 6 p.m.
Braswell at Northwest, 6:30 p.m.
Denton at Lake Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Guyer at Haslet Eaton, 6:30 p.m.
Krum at The Colony, 6:30 p.m.
Ryan at Little Elm, 6:30 p.m.
Gunter at Ponder, 7 p.m.
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL
EIGHTH GRADE
Navo vs. Myers (Ryan)
Calhoun vs. Rodriguez (Braswell)
Harpool vs. McMath (Denton)
Crownover at Lake Dallas
Strickland at Little Elm