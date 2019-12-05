Today

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Class 4A: Argyle vs. Waco La Vega, Baylor’s McLane Stadium, 7 p.m.

Class 3A: Pilot Point vs. Brock, HEB ISD’s Pennington Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Argyle at Princeton tournament

Aubrey, Denton, Krum, Lake Dallas, Liberty Christian, Ponder, Sanger at Sanger tournament

Braswell at Midlothian Heritage tournament

Calvary at Arlington Grace Prep tournament

Guyer at Mansfield Spring Creek BBQ tournament

Pilot Point at Madill Varsity tournament

Ryan at Carrollton Newman Smith tournament

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aubrey, Krum at Pottsboro tournament

Braswell at Birdville’s Lions Club tournament

Calvary at Willow Park tournament

Lake Dallas at Granbury tournament

Pilot Point at Madill Varsity Classic

Ponder at Georgetown tournament

Ryan at Cowtown Classic

Sanger at Nevada Community tournament

Dallas Samuel at Denton, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Class 6A: Guyer vs. Amarillo Tascosa, Ford Center at the Star, 11 a.m.

Class 5A: Ryan vs. Colleyville Heritage, Ford Center at the Star, 2:30 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Argyle at Princeton tournament

Aubrey, Denton, Krum, Lake Dallas, Liberty Christian, Ponder, Sanger at Sanger tournament

Braswell at Midlothian Heritage tournament

Calvary at Arlington Grace Prep tournament

Guyer at Mansfield Spring Creek BBQ tournament

Pilot Point at Madill Varsity tournament

Ryan at Carrollton Newman Smith tournament

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Argyle at Mansfield’s She Got Game Classic

Aubrey, Krum at Pottsboro tournament

Braswell at Birdville’s Lions Club tournament

Calvary at Willow Park tournament

Lake Dallas at Granbury tournament

Pilot Point at Madill Varsity Classic

Ponder at Georgetown tournament

Ryan at Cowtown Classic

Sanger at Nevada Community tournament

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Little Rock at UNT, 5 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Louisiana-Lafayette at UNT, 3 p.m.

TWU at Angelo State

Sunday , Dec. 8

No events scheduled

Monday, Dec. 9

No events scheduled

Tuesday, Dec. 10

BOYS BASKETBALL

Graham at Krum, 6:15 p.m.

Ponder at Lake Dallas, 6:15 p.m.

Denison at Braswell, 7 p.m.

Lindsay at Pilot Point, 7:15 p.m.

Aubrey at Community, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Dallas Parish Episcopal, 7:30 p.m.

Springtown at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.

Denton at Dallas Thomas Jefferson, 8 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ponder at Nocona, 5:45 p.m.

Aubrey at Era, 6:15 p.m.

Keller at Argyle, 6:15 p.m.

Krum at Plano John Paul II, 6:15 p.m.

Pottsboro at Sanger , 6:15 p.m.

Braswell at Lucas Lovejoy, 6:30 p.m.

Irving at Denton, 6:30 p.m.

Pilot Point at Lindsay, 6:30 p.m.

Richardson at Guyer, 7 p.m.

Ryan at fort Worth Eastern Hills, 7 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Plano East, 7:30 p.m.

