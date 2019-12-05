Today
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Class 4A: Argyle vs. Waco La Vega, Baylor’s McLane Stadium, 7 p.m.
Class 3A: Pilot Point vs. Brock, HEB ISD’s Pennington Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Argyle at Princeton tournament
Aubrey, Denton, Krum, Lake Dallas, Liberty Christian, Ponder, Sanger at Sanger tournament
Braswell at Midlothian Heritage tournament
Calvary at Arlington Grace Prep tournament
Guyer at Mansfield Spring Creek BBQ tournament
Pilot Point at Madill Varsity tournament
Ryan at Carrollton Newman Smith tournament
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Aubrey, Krum at Pottsboro tournament
Braswell at Birdville’s Lions Club tournament
Calvary at Willow Park tournament
Lake Dallas at Granbury tournament
Pilot Point at Madill Varsity Classic
Ponder at Georgetown tournament
Ryan at Cowtown Classic
Sanger at Nevada Community tournament
Dallas Samuel at Denton, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Class 6A: Guyer vs. Amarillo Tascosa, Ford Center at the Star, 11 a.m.
Class 5A: Ryan vs. Colleyville Heritage, Ford Center at the Star, 2:30 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Argyle at Princeton tournament
Aubrey, Denton, Krum, Lake Dallas, Liberty Christian, Ponder, Sanger at Sanger tournament
Braswell at Midlothian Heritage tournament
Calvary at Arlington Grace Prep tournament
Guyer at Mansfield Spring Creek BBQ tournament
Pilot Point at Madill Varsity tournament
Ryan at Carrollton Newman Smith tournament
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Argyle at Mansfield’s She Got Game Classic
Aubrey, Krum at Pottsboro tournament
Braswell at Birdville’s Lions Club tournament
Calvary at Willow Park tournament
Lake Dallas at Granbury tournament
Pilot Point at Madill Varsity Classic
Ponder at Georgetown tournament
Ryan at Cowtown Classic
Sanger at Nevada Community tournament
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Little Rock at UNT, 5 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Louisiana-Lafayette at UNT, 3 p.m.
TWU at Angelo State
Sunday , Dec. 8
No events scheduled
Monday, Dec. 9
No events scheduled
Tuesday, Dec. 10
BOYS BASKETBALL
Graham at Krum, 6:15 p.m.
Ponder at Lake Dallas, 6:15 p.m.
Denison at Braswell, 7 p.m.
Lindsay at Pilot Point, 7:15 p.m.
Aubrey at Community, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Dallas Parish Episcopal, 7:30 p.m.
Springtown at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.
Denton at Dallas Thomas Jefferson, 8 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ponder at Nocona, 5:45 p.m.
Aubrey at Era, 6:15 p.m.
Keller at Argyle, 6:15 p.m.
Krum at Plano John Paul II, 6:15 p.m.
Pottsboro at Sanger , 6:15 p.m.
Braswell at Lucas Lovejoy, 6:30 p.m.
Irving at Denton, 6:30 p.m.
Pilot Point at Lindsay, 6:30 p.m.
Richardson at Guyer, 7 p.m.
Ryan at fort Worth Eastern Hills, 7 p.m.
Lake Dallas at Plano East, 7:30 p.m.