Monday, Feb. 24

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

Class 6A: Guyer vs. Flower Mound Marcus, Denton High, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A: Braswell vs. Grapevine, Guyer, 7 p.m.

Class 5A: Ryan vs. Birdville, Keller Timber Creek, 7 p.m.

Class 4A: Krum vs. Glen Rose, Aledo, 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

Class 4A: Argyle vs. Glen Rose, Azle, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Aubrey at Howe, 7 p.m.

Pilot Point at Sanger, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Sanger at Argyle, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

Class 4A: Argyle vs. Stephenville, Burleson, 7 p.m.

Class 4A: Aubrey vs. Dallas Carter, Frisco Heritage, 7 p.m.

Class 3A: Pilot Point vs. Van Alstyne, Prosper

Class 3A: Ponder vs. Leonard, Braswell, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

Class 5A: Lake Dallas vs. Boswell, Justin Northwest, 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A: Aubrey vs. Dallas Lincoln, Carrollton Creekview, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Guyer at Southlake Carroll, 7 p.m.

Lake Dallas at The Colony, 7 p.m.

Little Elm at Braswell, 7:15 p.m.

Denton at Northwest, 7:15 p.m.

Argyle at Decatur, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Argyle at Decatur, 5:30 p.m.

Northwest at Denton, 7:15 p.m.

Braswell at Little Elm, 7:15 p.m.

The Colony at Lake Dallas, 7:15 p.m.

Southlake Carroll at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Braswell at Plano John Paul II, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Argyle at Lake Dallas, 5 p.m.

Denton at Aubrey, 5:30 p.m.

Bowie at Pilot Point, 6 p.m.

Lindsay at Ponder, 6 p.m.

Braswell at Sherman, 6:30 p.m.

Guyer at Plano West, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UT Arlington at UNT, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Wednesday, Feb. 26

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

