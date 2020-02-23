Monday, Feb. 24
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 6A: Guyer vs. Flower Mound Marcus, Denton High, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A: Braswell vs. Grapevine, Guyer, 7 p.m.
Class 5A: Ryan vs. Birdville, Keller Timber Creek, 7 p.m.
Class 4A: Krum vs. Glen Rose, Aledo, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 4A: Argyle vs. Glen Rose, Azle, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Aubrey at Howe, 7 p.m.
Pilot Point at Sanger, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Sanger at Argyle, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 4A: Argyle vs. Stephenville, Burleson, 7 p.m.
Class 4A: Aubrey vs. Dallas Carter, Frisco Heritage, 7 p.m.
Class 3A: Pilot Point vs. Van Alstyne, Prosper
Class 3A: Ponder vs. Leonard, Braswell, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 5A: Lake Dallas vs. Boswell, Justin Northwest, 6:30 p.m.
Class 4A: Aubrey vs. Dallas Lincoln, Carrollton Creekview, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Guyer at Southlake Carroll, 7 p.m.
Lake Dallas at The Colony, 7 p.m.
Little Elm at Braswell, 7:15 p.m.
Denton at Northwest, 7:15 p.m.
Argyle at Decatur, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Argyle at Decatur, 5:30 p.m.
Northwest at Denton, 7:15 p.m.
Braswell at Little Elm, 7:15 p.m.
The Colony at Lake Dallas, 7:15 p.m.
Southlake Carroll at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Braswell at Plano John Paul II, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Argyle at Lake Dallas, 5 p.m.
Denton at Aubrey, 5:30 p.m.
Bowie at Pilot Point, 6 p.m.
Lindsay at Ponder, 6 p.m.
Braswell at Sherman, 6:30 p.m.
Guyer at Plano West, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
UT Arlington at UNT, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
