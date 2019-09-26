TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Calvary at Dallas Lutheran, 5 p.m.

Ryan at Denton (C.H. Collins), 7 p.m.

Lovejoy at Braswell (Bronco Field), 7 p.m.

Wichita Falls Hirschi at Aubrey, 7 p.m.

Argyle vs. Liberty Eylau, Sulphur Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Krum at Wills Point, 7:30 p.m.

China Spring at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.

Sanger at Celina, 7 p.m.

Brock at Pilot Point, 7:30 p.m.

Ponder at Boyd, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

S&S Consolidated at Pilot Point, 4:30 p.m.

Ponder at Pottsboro, 4:30 p.m.

Sanger at Aubrey, 4:30 p.m.

Krum at Decatur, 5 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Wichita Falls Rider, 5 p.m.

Denton at Little Elm, 5:30 p.m.

Springtown at Argyle, 6 p.m.

All Saints at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.

Braswell at Ryan, 6:30 p.m.

Guyer at Keller Central, 6:30 p.m.

Midland Classical at Calvary, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

UT-Tyler at TWU, 7 p.m.

UAB at UNT, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Houston at UNT, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Amarillo San Jacinto at Calvary, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Texas A&M-Commerce at TWU, 12 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Oklahoma Christian at TWU, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 29

COLLEGE SOCCER

Middle Tennessee at UNT, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Rice at UNT, 1 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 30

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL

SEVENTH GRADE

Navo vs. Myers (Ryan)

Calhoun vs. Rodriguez (Braswell)

Harpool vs. McMath (Denton)

Crownover at Lake Dallas

Strickland at Little Elm

Tuesday, Oct. 1

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Anna at Aubrey, 5 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Midland, 5 p.m.

Argyle at Decatur, 6 p.m.

Sanger at Gainesville, 6 p.m.

Whitesboro at Pilot Point, 6 p.m.

Braswell at Northwest, 6:30 p.m.

Denton at Lake Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Guyer at Haslet Eaton, 6:30 p.m.

Krum at The Colony, 6:30 p.m.

Ryan at Little Elm, 6:30 p.m.

Gunter at Ponder, 7 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL

EIGHTH GRADE

Navo vs. Myers (Ryan)

Calhoun vs. Rodriguez (Braswell)

Harpool vs. McMath (Denton)

Crownover at Lake Dallas

Strickland at Little Elm

