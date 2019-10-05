TODAY

COLLEGE SOCCER

UNT at UTSA, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

UNT at Louisiana Tech, 1 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 7

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL

SEVENTH GRADE

Lake Dallas vs. Navo, (Braswell)

Calhoun at Little Elm

Rodriguez vs. Harpool (Guyer)

Myers vs. Strickland (Ryan)

Crownover vs. McMath (Denton)

Tuesday, Oct. 8

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Gainesville at Aubrey, 5 p.m.

Braswell at Argyle, 6 p.m.

Bridgeport at Krum, 6 p.m.

HSAA at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.

Gunter at Pilot Point, 6 p.m.

Melissa at Sanger, 6 p.m.

Trophy Club Nelson at Guyer, 6:30 p.m.

Northwest at Lake Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Ryan at Denton, 6:30 p.m.

Ponder at Callisburg, 7 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL

EIGHTH GRADE

Lake Dallas vs. Navo, (Braswell)

Calhoun at Little Elm

Rodriguez vs. Harpool (Guyer)

Myers vs. Strickland (Ryan)

Crownover vs. McMath (Denton)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Tarleton at TWU, 6 p.m.

