Wednesday, Sept. 18

No events scheduled

Thursday, Sept. 19

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Liberty Christian at Legacy, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Country at Calvary, 6:30 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Lake Dallas at McMath

Strickland at Myers

Harpool at Navo

Calhoun at Little Elm

Rodriguez at Crownover

COLLEGE SOCCER

TWU at Western Washington, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Kansas State at UNT, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 20

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Forrestburg at Calvary, 5 p.m.

West Mesquite at Ryan (C.H. Collins), 7 p.m.

Braswell at Frisco Memorial, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.

Prestonwood at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.

Aubrey at Pottsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Carrollton Ranchview at Krum, 7:30 p.m.

Pilot Point at Gunter, 7:30 p.m.

S&S Consolidated at Ponder, 7:30 p.m.

Mineral Wells at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Aubrey at Krum, 4:30 p.m.

Callisburg at Pilot Point, 4:30 p.m.

S&S Consolidated at Ponder, 4:30 p.m.

Braswell at Lake Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Melissa at Argyle, 6 p.m.

Denton at The Colony, 6:30 p.m.

Keller Fossil Ridge at Guyer, 6:30 p.m.

Ryan at Northwest, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

TWU at Arkansas-Fort Smith, 6 p.m.

New Mexico at UNT, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Old Dominion at UNT, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UTSA at UNT, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Ohio at UNT, 12:30 p.m.

TWU at Cameron, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

TWU vs. Concordia at Bellingham, Washington, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22

No events scheduled

Monday, Sept. 23

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Seventh Grade

Little Elm vs. Crownover (Guyer)

McMath vs. Navo (Braswell)

Myers vs. Calhoun (Denton)

Harpool vs. Strickland (Ryan)

Rodriguez at Lake Dallas

Tuesday, Sept. 24

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Princeton at Aubrey, 5 p.m.

Aledo at Argyle, 6 p.m.

Krum at Sanger, 6 p.m.

Fort Worth Nolan at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.

Braswell at Denton, 6:30 p.m.

Guyer at Keller, 6:30 p.m.

Little Elm at Lake Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Ryan at The Colony, 6:30 p.m.

Pilot Point at Ponder, 7 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Eighth Grade

Little Elm vs. Crownover (Guyer)

McMath vs. Navo (Braswell)

Myers vs. Calhoun (Denton)

Harpool vs. Strickland (Ryan)

Rodriguez at Lake Dallas

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

TWU at Dallas Baptist, 6 p.m.

