Today

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Birdville at Denton (Bronco Field), 7 p.m.

Keller at Guyer (C.H. Collins), 7 p.m.

Krum at Aubrey, 7 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Frisco Memorial, 7 p.m.

Midland Christian at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.

Sanger at North Lamar, 7 p.m.

Argyle at Paris, 7:30 p.m.

Pilot Point at Boyd, 7:30 p.m.

Ponder at Bowie, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Aubrey at Anna, 4:30 p.m.

Ponder at Pilot Point, 4:30 p.m.

Gainesville at Sanger, 4:30 p.m.

Midland at Liberty Christian, 5 p.m.

Denton at Braswell, 5:30 p.m.

Decatur at Argyle, 6 p.m.

Keller at Guyer, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Little Elm, 6:30 p.m.

The Colony at Ryan, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

UNT at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

TWU at Texas A&M-Commerce, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Western Kentucky at UNT, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Middle Tennessee at UNT, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

TWU at UT Tyler, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

TWU at UT Tyler, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 20

COLLEGE SOCCER

Marshall at UNT, 12 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

UNT at Marshall, 11 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 21

No events scheduled

Tuesday, Oct. 22

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Celina at Aubrey, 5 p.m.

Anna at Sanger, 6 p.m.

Argyle at Krum, 6 p.m.

Pilot Point at S&S Consolidated, 6 p.m.

Little Elm at Denton, 6:30 p.m.

Keller Central at Guyer, 6:30 p.m.

Ryan at Braswell, 6:30 p.m.

Pottsboro at Ponder, 7 p.m.

