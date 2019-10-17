Today
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Birdville at Denton (Bronco Field), 7 p.m.
Keller at Guyer (C.H. Collins), 7 p.m.
Krum at Aubrey, 7 p.m.
Lake Dallas at Frisco Memorial, 7 p.m.
Midland Christian at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.
Sanger at North Lamar, 7 p.m.
Argyle at Paris, 7:30 p.m.
Pilot Point at Boyd, 7:30 p.m.
Ponder at Bowie, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Aubrey at Anna, 4:30 p.m.
Ponder at Pilot Point, 4:30 p.m.
Gainesville at Sanger, 4:30 p.m.
Midland at Liberty Christian, 5 p.m.
Denton at Braswell, 5:30 p.m.
Decatur at Argyle, 6 p.m.
Keller at Guyer, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Dallas at Little Elm, 6:30 p.m.
The Colony at Ryan, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
UNT at Charlotte, 5 p.m.
TWU at Texas A&M-Commerce, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Western Kentucky at UNT, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Middle Tennessee at UNT, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
TWU at UT Tyler, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
TWU at UT Tyler, 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 20
COLLEGE SOCCER
Marshall at UNT, 12 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
UNT at Marshall, 11 a.m.
Monday, Oct. 21
No events scheduled
Tuesday, Oct. 22
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Celina at Aubrey, 5 p.m.
Anna at Sanger, 6 p.m.
Argyle at Krum, 6 p.m.
Pilot Point at S&S Consolidated, 6 p.m.
Little Elm at Denton, 6:30 p.m.
Keller Central at Guyer, 6:30 p.m.
Ryan at Braswell, 6:30 p.m.
Pottsboro at Ponder, 7 p.m.