HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Guyer at Keller Timber Creek, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Liberty Christian at Fort Worth Nolan, 6 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Calhoun at Strickland

Little Elm at Lake Dallas

Harpool at Crownover

McMath at Myers

Navo at Rodriguez

COLLEGE SOCCER

West Texas A&M at TWU, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Gainesville State School at Calvary, 5 p.m.

Braswell at Frisco Lebanon Trail, 7 p.m.

Denton at Grapevine, 7 p.m.

Colleyville Heritage at Ryan (C.H. Collins), 7 p.m.

Aubrey at Vernon, 7 p.m.

Krum at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Frisco at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Fort Worth Nolan, 7 p.m.

North Lamar at Argyle, 7:30 p.m.

Ponder at Pilot Point, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Calvary at Midland Classical, 4 p.m.

Aubrey at Melissa, 4:30 p.m.

Ponder at Whitesboro, 4:30 p.m.

Celina at Sanger, 4:30 p.m.

Bridgeport at Argyle, 5 p.m.

Krum at Springtown, 5 p.m.

Little Elm at Braswell, 5:30 p.m.

Northwest at Denton, 6:30 p.m.

Keller Timber Creek at Guyer, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Dallas at The Colony, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Western New Mexico at TWU, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UNT at Southern Mississippi, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Calvary at Amarillo San Jacinto, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

UT Permian Basin at TWU, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Eastern New Mexico at TWU, 12 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 13

COLLEGE SOCCER

UNT at UAB, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Southern Mississippi at UNT, 1 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 14

No events scheduled

Tuesday, Oct. 15

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Argyle at Springtown, 5 p.m.

Aubrey at Sanger, 6 p.m.

Decatur at Krum, 6 p.m.

Liberty Christian at All Saints, 6 p.m.

Pilot Point at Callisburg, 6 p.m.

The Colony at Denton, 6:30 p.m.

Guyer at Keller Fossil Ridge, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Braswell, 6:30 p.m.

Northwest at Ryan, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Worth Calvary at Calvary, 6:30 p.m.

Ponder at S&S Consolidated, 7 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL

SEVENTH GRADE

Harpool vs. Crownover (Guyer)

Little Elm at Lake Dallas

Rodriguez vs. Myers (Ryan)

Strickland vs. Navo (Braswell)

McMath vs. Calhoun (Denton)

