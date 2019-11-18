Tuesday, Nov. 19
BOYS BASKETBALL
Sherman at Krum, 6:15 p.m.
Lake Dallas at Melissa, 6:15 p.m.
Keller ILT at Ponder, 7 p.m.
Argyle at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Aubrey at Bridgeport, 7:30 p.m.
Lakeview Centennial at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.
Lewisville Founders at Calvary, 7:30 p.m.
Denton at Irving, 8 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Braswell at Denison, 5:45 p.m.
Lewisville Founders at Calvary, 6 p.m.
Frisco Lone Star at Ryan, 6 p.m.
Krum at Aubrey, 6:15 p.m.
Carrollton R.L. Turner at Denton, 6:30 p.m.
Aledo at Lake Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Pilot Point at Community, 6:30 p.m.
Sanger at Callisburg, 6:30 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
North Carolina A&T at UNT, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
TWU at Lubbock Christian, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
TWU at Northeastern State, 7 p.m.
Xavier University at UNT, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 21
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Class 4A: Argyle vs. Stephenville, Manfield’s Newsome Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Ponder at Lake Worth tournament, TBD
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Denton at Coppell tournament, TBD
Guyer at Flower Mound tournament, TBD
Sanger at Abilene PKC tournament, TBD
Friday, Nov. 22
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Class 4A: Aubrey vs. Midland Greenwood, Clyde High School, 7 p.m.
Class 3A: Pilot Point vs. Slaton, Vernon High School, 7:30 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Ponder at Lake Worth tournament, TBD
Sanger vs. Martins Mill, Dallas’ American Airlines Center, 2:30 p.m.
Ryan at Frisco, 5 p.m.
Wichita Falls at Lake Dallas, 6 p.m.
Denton at Sherman, 6:15 p.m.
Aledo at Krum, 6:15 p.m.
Princeton at Braswell, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Denton at Coppell tournament, TBD
Guyer at Flower Mound tournament, TBD
Sanger at Abilene PKC tournament, TBD
Ponder at Graham, 5:15 p.m.
Wichita Falls Rider at Pilot Point, 5:30 p.m.
Colleyville Heritage at Ryan, 5:30 p.m.
Frisco Independence at Braswell, 5:45 p.m.
Mansfield Summit at Argyle, 6:15 p.m.
Crowley at Krum, 6:15 p.m.
Aubrey at Ursuline Academy, 7 p.m.
Weatherford at Lake Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UNT vs. Rhode Island, Jersey Mike’s Jamaica Classic, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Class 6A: Guyer vs. Cedar Hill, Arlington’s AT&T Stadium, 12 p.m.
Class 5A: Ryan vs, Lubbock Coronado, Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.
Class 5A: Braswell vs. Red Oak, Arlington’s AT&T Stadium, 7 p.m.
TAPPS Six-Man Division I: Calvary vs. Houston’s Emery/Weiner School, Groesbeck High School, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
UNT at Rice, 2:30 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Ponder at Lake Worth tournament, TBD
Whitesboro at Aubrey, 2:30 p.m.
Princeton at Argyle, 3:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Denton at Coppell tournament, TBD
Guyer at Flower Mound tournament, TBD
Sanger at Abilene PKC tournament, TBD
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
TWU at Tarleton State, 3 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 24
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UNT vs. Utah State, Jersey Mike’s Jamaica Classic, 5:30 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 25
BOYS BASKETBALL
Braswell at Mavs tournament, TBD
Ryan at Decatur, 1 p.m.
Sanger at Ponder, 1:30 p.m.
Denton at Aubrey, 2:30 p.m.
Abilene at Liberty Christian, 2:30 p.m.
Argyle at Kaufman, 3:30 p.m.
Red River at Calvary, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Calvary at Calvary tournament, TBD
Pilot Point at Bowie tournament, TBD
Aubrey at Decatur, 11:15 a.m.
Denton at Frisco Heritage, 12:30 p.m.
Ryan at Keller Timber Creek, 12:30 p.m.
Frisco Centennial at Argyle, 1:30 p.m.
Lake Dallas at Princeton, 1:30 p.m.
Whitesboro at Sanger, 1:30 p.m.
Ponder at Bridgeport, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
BOYS BASKETBALL
Braswell at Mavs tournament, TBD
Guyer at The Colony Showcase, TBD
McKinney North at Ryan, noon
Krum vs. Bowie, Dallas’ American Airlines Center, 1 p.m.
Haltom City at Lake Dallas, 2 p.m.
Ponder at Aubrey, 2:30 p.m.
Burkburnett at Denton, 2:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Decatur, 2:30 p.m.
Whitesboro at Sanger, 2:30 p.m.
Kennedale at Argyle, 3:30 p.m.
Whitewright at Pilot Point, 7;15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Calvary at Calvary tournament, TBD
Pilot Point at Bowie tournament, TBD
Fort Worth South Hills at Denton, 11:30 a.m.
Ryan at Haslet Eaton, 11:30 a.m.
Whitesboro at Aubrey, 12:15 p.m.
Braswell at Flower Mound Marcus, 1:30 p.m.
Guyer at South Grand Prairie, 1:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Krum, 2:15 p.m.
Decatur at Sanger, 2:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UNT at Cal State-Bakersfield, 5 p.m.