Today

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Class 4A: Argyle vs. Stephenville, Manfield’s Newsome Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ponder at Lake Worth tournament

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Denton at Coppell tournament

Guyer at Flower Mound tournament

Sanger at Abilene PKC tournament

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

TWU  Texas A&M-Commerce, LSC tournament, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Class 4A: Aubrey vs. Midland Greenwood, Clyde High School, 7 p.m.

Class 3A: Pilot Point vs. Slaton, Vernon High School, 7:30 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ponder at Lake Worth tournament

Sanger vs. Martins Mill, Dallas’ American Airlines Center, 2:30 p.m.

Ryan at Frisco, 5 p.m.

Wichita Falls at Lake Dallas, 6 p.m.

Denton at Sherman, 6:15 p.m.

Aledo at Krum, 6:15 p.m.

Princeton at Braswell, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Denton at Coppell tournament

Guyer at Flower Mound tournament

Sanger at Abilene PKC tournament

Ponder at Graham, 5:15 p.m.

Wichita Falls Rider at Pilot Point, 5:30 p.m.

Colleyville Heritage at Ryan, 5:30 p.m.

Frisco Independence at Braswell, 5:45 p.m.

Mansfield Summit at Argyle, 6:15 p.m.

Crowley at Krum, 6:15 p.m.

Aubrey at Ursuline Academy, 7 p.m.

Weatherford at Lake Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UNT vs. Rhode Island, Jersey Mike’s Jamaica Classic, 3:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

NCAA Tournament: TWU vs. Dixie State, Colorado Springs, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Class 6A: Guyer vs. Cedar Hill, Arlington’s AT&T Stadium, 12 p.m.

Class 5A: Ryan vs, Lubbock Coronado, Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.

Class 5A: Braswell vs. Red Oak, Arlington’s AT&T Stadium, 7 p.m.

TAPPS Six-Man Division I: Calvary vs. Houston’s Emery/Weiner School, Groesbeck High School, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UNT at Rice, 2:30 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ponder at Lake Worth tournament

Whitesboro at Aubrey, 2:30 p.m.

Princeton at Argyle, 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Denton at Coppell tournament

Guyer at Flower Mound tournament

Sanger at Abilene PKC tournament

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

TWU at Tarleton State, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UNT vs. Utah State, Jersey Mike’s Jamaica Classic, 5:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25

BOYS BASKETBALL

Braswell at Mavs tournament

Ryan at Decatur, 1 p.m.

Sanger at Ponder, 1:30 p.m.

Denton at Aubrey, 2:30 p.m.

Abilene at Liberty Christian, 2:30 p.m.

Argyle at Kaufman, 3:30 p.m.

Red River at Calvary, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Calvary at Calvary tournament

Pilot Point at Bowie tournament

Aubrey at Decatur, 11:15 a.m.

Denton at Frisco Heritage, 12:30 p.m.

Ryan at Keller Timber Creek, 12:30 p.m.

Frisco Centennial at Argyle, 1:30 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Princeton, 1:30 p.m.

Whitesboro at Sanger, 1:30 p.m.

Ponder at Bridgeport, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

BOYS BASKETBALL

Braswell at Mavs tournament

Guyer at The Colony Showcase

McKinney North at Ryan, 12 p.m.

Krum vs. Bowie, Dallas’ American Airlines Center, 1 p.m.

Haltom City at Lake Dallas, 2 p.m.

Ponder at Aubrey, 2:30 p.m.

Burkburnett at Denton, 2:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Decatur, 2:30 p.m.

Whitesboro at Sanger, 2:30 p.m.

Kennedale at Argyle, 3:30 p.m.

Whitewright at Pilot Point, 7;15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Calvary at Calvary tournament

Pilot Point at Bowie tournament

Fort Worth South Hills at Denton, 11:30 a.m.

Ryan at Haslet Eaton, 11:30 a.m.

Whitesboro at Aubrey, 12:15 p.m.

Braswell at Flower Mound Marcus, 1:30 p.m.

Guyer at South Grand Prairie, 1:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Krum, 2:15 p.m.

Decatur at Sanger, 2:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UNT at Cal State-Bakersfield, 5 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you