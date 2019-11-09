Today

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

UNT at UTEP, 2 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 11

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Alcorn State at UNT, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Class 6A: Guyer vs. Mansfield

Class 5A: Denton vs. Grapevine, Coppell High School, 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A: Argyle vs. Stephenville, Weatherford High School, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A: Sanger vs. Celina, Frisco Memorial High School, 7 p.m.

Class 3A: Ponder vs. Van Alstyne, Tioga High School, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Calvary at Willow Park Trinity, 5 p.m.

Decatur at Ponder 5:45 p.m.

Ryan at Frisco Wakeland, 6 p.m.

Haslet Eaton at Denton, 6:30 p.m.

Krum at Braswell, 7 p.m.

North Crowley at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Flower Mound, 7:30 p.m.

Diamond Hill Jarvis at Pilot Point, 7:30 p.m.

Sanger at Van Alstyne, 7:30 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UNT at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

TWU at Tarleton, 6 p.m.

 

Tags

Recommended for you