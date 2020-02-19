Today
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 5A: Lake Dallas vs. Mansfield Legacy, Southlake Carroll, 6:30 p.m.
Class 4A: Argyle vs. Snyder, Eastland, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
St. Edward’s at TWU, 7 p.m.
UNT at Rice, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Liberty Christian at McLain/Cowart tournament, TBD
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Aubrey at Whitesboro tournament, TBD
Braswell, Denton, Lake Dallas at Carrollton ISD tournament, TBD
Guyer at Mid-Cities tournament, TBD
Krum, Pilot Point, Sanger at Pilot Point tournament, TBD
Ponder at Centerville tournament, TBD
Ryan at Midlothian tournament, TBD
Friday, February 21
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 6A: Guyer vs. Cedar Hill, J.J. Pearce, 6:45 p.m.
Class 5A: Braswell vs. Mansfield Timberview, Keller Timbercreek, 6:30 p.m.
Class 4A: Aubrey vs Lake Worth, Keller Central, 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A: Ponder vs. Edgewood, Naaman Forest, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Northwest at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.
Ryan at Denton, 7:15 p.m.
Springtown at Argyle, 7:30 p.m.
Guyer at Keller Central, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Springtown at Argyle, 5:30 p.m.
Denton at Ryan, 7:15 p.m.
Lake Dallas at Northwest, 7:15 p.m.
Keller Central at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Liberty Christian at McLain/Cowart tournament
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Aubrey at Whitesboro tournament
Braswell, Denton, Lake Dallas at Carrollton ISD tournament
Guyer at Mid-Cities tournament
Krum, Pilot Point, Sanger at Pilot Point tournament
Ponder at Centerville tournament
Ryan at Midlothian tournament
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
UNT at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi tournament
Saturday, Feb. 22
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Louisiana Tech at UNT, 3 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
St. Mary’s at TWU, 2 p.m.
UTSA at UNT, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Liberty Christian at McLain/Cowart tournament
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Aubrey at Whitesboro tournament
Braswell, Denton, Lake Dallas at Carrollton ISD tournament
Guyer at Mid-Cities tournament
Krum, Pilot Point, Sanger at Pilot Point tournament
Ponder at Centerville tournament
Ryan at Midlothian tournament
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
UNT at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi tournament
Ottawa at TWU (DH), 11 a.m.
Sunday, Feb. 23
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
Air Force at TWU, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
UNT at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi tournament
Monday, Feb. 24
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Aubrey at Howe, 7 p.m.
Pilot Point at Sanger, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Sanger at Argyle, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Guyer at Southlake Carroll, 7 p.m.
Lake Dallas at The Colony, 7 p.m.
Little Elm at Braswell, 7:15 p.m.
Denton at Northwest, 7:15 p.m.
Argyle at Decatur, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Argyle at Decatur, 5:30 p.m.
Northwest at Denton, 7:15 p.m.
Braswell at Little Elm, 7:15 p.m.
The Colony at Lake Dallas, 7:15 p.m.
Southlake Carroll at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Braswell at Plano John Paul II, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Argyle at Lake Dallas, 5 p.m.
Denton at Aubrey, 5:30 p.m.
Bowie at Pilot Point, 6 p.m.
Lindsay at Ponder, 6 p.m.
Braswell at Sherman, 6:30 p.m.
Guyer at Plano West, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
UT Arlington at UNT, 6 p.m.