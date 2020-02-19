Today

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

Class 5A: Lake Dallas vs. Mansfield Legacy, Southlake Carroll, 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A: Argyle vs. Snyder, Eastland, 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

St. Edward’s at TWU, 7 p.m.

UNT at Rice, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Liberty Christian at McLain/Cowart tournament, TBD

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Aubrey at Whitesboro tournament, TBD

Braswell, Denton, Lake Dallas at Carrollton ISD tournament, TBD

Guyer at Mid-Cities tournament, TBD

Krum, Pilot Point, Sanger at Pilot Point tournament, TBD

Ponder at Centerville tournament, TBD

Ryan at Midlothian tournament, TBD

Friday, February 21

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

Class 6A: Guyer vs. Cedar Hill, J.J. Pearce, 6:45 p.m.

Class 5A: Braswell vs. Mansfield Timberview, Keller Timbercreek, 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A: Aubrey vs Lake Worth, Keller Central, 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A: Ponder vs. Edgewood, Naaman Forest, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Northwest at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.

Ryan at Denton, 7:15 p.m.

Springtown at Argyle, 7:30 p.m.

Guyer at Keller Central, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Springtown at Argyle, 5:30 p.m.

Denton at Ryan, 7:15 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Northwest, 7:15 p.m.

Keller Central at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Liberty Christian at McLain/Cowart tournament

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Aubrey at Whitesboro tournament

Braswell, Denton, Lake Dallas at Carrollton ISD tournament

Guyer at Mid-Cities tournament

Krum, Pilot Point, Sanger at Pilot Point tournament

Ponder at Centerville tournament

Ryan at Midlothian tournament

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UNT at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi tournament

Saturday, Feb. 22

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Louisiana Tech at UNT, 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

St. Mary’s at TWU, 2 p.m.

UTSA at UNT, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Liberty Christian at McLain/Cowart tournament

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Aubrey at Whitesboro tournament

Braswell, Denton, Lake Dallas at Carrollton ISD tournament

Guyer at Mid-Cities tournament

Krum, Pilot Point, Sanger at Pilot Point tournament

Ponder at Centerville tournament

Ryan at Midlothian tournament

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UNT at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi tournament

Ottawa at TWU (DH), 11 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 23

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

Air Force at TWU, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UNT at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi tournament

Monday, Feb. 24

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Aubrey at Howe, 7 p.m.

Pilot Point at Sanger, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Sanger at Argyle, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Guyer at Southlake Carroll, 7 p.m.

Lake Dallas at The Colony, 7 p.m.

Little Elm at Braswell, 7:15 p.m.

Denton at Northwest, 7:15 p.m.

Argyle at Decatur, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Argyle at Decatur, 5:30 p.m.

Northwest at Denton, 7:15 p.m.

Braswell at Little Elm, 7:15 p.m.

The Colony at Lake Dallas, 7:15 p.m.

Southlake Carroll at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Braswell at Plano John Paul II, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Argyle at Lake Dallas, 5 p.m.

Denton at Aubrey, 5:30 p.m.

Bowie at Pilot Point, 6 p.m.

Lindsay at Ponder, 6 p.m.

Braswell at Sherman, 6:30 p.m.

Guyer at Plano West, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UT Arlington at UNT, 6 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you