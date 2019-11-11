Tuesday, Nov. 12

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Class 6A: Guyer vs. Mansfield, Grapevine High School, 6:30 p.m.

Class 5A: Denton vs. Grapevine, Coppell High School, 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A: Argyle vs. Stephenville, Weatherford High School, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A: Sanger vs. Celina, Frisco Memorial High School, 7 p.m.

Class 4A: Decatur vs. Krum, Ryan High School, 7 p.m.

Class 3A: Ponder vs. Van Alstyne, Tioga High School, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Calvary at Willow Park Trinity, 5 p.m.

Decatur at Ponder 5:45 p.m.

Ryan at Frisco Wakeland, 6 p.m.

Haslet Eaton at Denton, 6:30 p.m.

Krum at Braswell, 7 p.m.

North Crowley at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Flower Mound, 7:30 p.m.

Diamond Hill Jarvis at Pilot Point, 7:30 p.m.

Sanger at Van Alstyne, 7:30 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UNT at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

TWU at Tarleton, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 13

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Southern Oklahoma State at TWU, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 14

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Class 5A: Ryan vs. Granbury, C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, 7 p.m.

Class 4A: Dallas Carter at Argyle, Argyle’s Eagle Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Argyle at Colleyville Heritage tournament, TBD

Aubrey at Bells tournament, TBD

Braswell, Ponder at Haslet Eaton tournament, TBD

Guyer at Burleson Centennial tournament, TBD

Lake Dallas at Celina tournament, TBD

Ryan at Mavs Fall Classic

Friday, Nov. 15

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Class 6A: Guyer vs. Hebron, Prosper ISD Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A: Corsicana vs. Braswell, C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, 7 p.m.

Class 4A: Aubrey vs. Godley, Fort Worth Brewer, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A: Pilot Point vs. Tuscola Jim Ned, Saginaw Chisholm Trail, 7:30 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Keene at Ponder, 5 p.m.

R.L. Turner at Denton, 6:15 p.m.

Braswell at Frisco Heritage, 7:15 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Fort Worth Carter-Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Argyle at Colleyville Heritage tournament, TBD

Aubrey at Bells tournament, TBD

Braswell, Ponder at Haslet Eaton tournament, TBD

Guyer at Burleson Centennial tournament, TBD

Lake Dallas at Celina tournament, TBD

Valley View at Pilot Point, 6 p.m.

Lipan at Krum, 6:15 p.m.

Nevada Community at Sanger, 6:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UT-Arlington at UNT, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Cameron at TWU, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

TAPPS DIVISION I: Liberty Christian at San Antonio Antonian, 2 p.m.

TAPPS Six-Man Division I: Calvary vs. Marble Falls Faith, Groesbeck High School, 1 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Guyer at Cowtown Tipoff, TBD

Hebron at Ryan, 10 a.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Argyle at Colleyville Heritage tournament, TBD

Aubrey at Bells tournament, TBD

Braswell, Ponder at Haslet Eaton tournament, TBD

Guyer at Burleson Centennial tournament, TBD

Lake Dallas at Celina tournament, TBD

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Eastern Michigan at UNT, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

UTSA at UNT, noon

Arkansas-Fort Smith at TWU 1 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 17

No events scheduled

Monday, Nov. 18

BOYS BASKETBALL

Braswell at Frisco Memorial, 7 p.m.

Sanger at Godley, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ponder vs. Merkel, Graham High, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 19

BOYS BASKETBALL

Sherman at Krum, 6:15 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Melissa, 6:15 p.m.

Keller ILT at Ponder, 7 p.m.

Argyle at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Aubrey at Bridgeport, 7:30 p.m.

Lakeview Centennial at Guyer, 7:30 p.m.

Founders at Calvary, 7:30 p.m.

Denton at Irving, 8 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Braswell at Denison, 5:45 p.m.

Founders at Calvary, 6 p.m.

Frisco Lone Star at Ryan, 6 p.m.

Krum at Aubrey, 6:15 p.m.

R.L. Turner at Denton, 6:30 p.m.

Aledo at Lake Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Pilot Point at Community, 6:30 p.m.

Sanger at Callisburg, 6:30 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

North Carolina A&T at UNT, 7 p.m.

