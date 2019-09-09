Today, Sept. 10
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Decatur at Aubrey, 5 p.m.
Northwest at Argyle, 6 p.m.
Celina at Krum, 6 p.m.
Ponder at Paradise, 6 p.m.
Sanger at Pilot Point, 6 p.m.
Lewisville at Braswell, 6:30 p.m.
Guyer at Flower Mound, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Dallas at Haltom, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas Ursuline at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.
Ryan at Carrollton Creekview, 6 p.m.
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Eighth Grade
Navo vs. Rodriguez (Braswell)
Myers vs. McMath (Denton)
Harpool at Little Elm
Calhoun vs. Crowover (Guyer)
Lake Dallas vs. Strickland (Ryan)
Wednesday, Sept. 11
No events scheduled.
Thursday, Sept. 12
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
North Crowley at Guyer, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Argyle at Orlando’s Winter Park Florida tournament
Dallas Hockaday at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.
Watagua Harvest at Calvary, 6:30 p.m.
MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Calhoun at Harpool
Navo at Myers
Strickland at McMath
Lake Dallas at Crownover
Little Elm at Rodriguez
COLLEGE SOCCER
Rogers State at TWU, 5 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 13
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Watagua Harvest at Calvary, 5 p.m.
Frisco at Braswell (C.H. Collins), 7 p.m.
Denton at Frisco Independence, 7 p.m.
Lake Dallas at Frisco Reedy, 7 p.m.
Tyler Chapel Hill at Argyle, 7 p.m.
Benbrook at Krum, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Brock, 7:30 p.m.
Pilot Point at Aubrey, 7:30 p.m.
Ponder at Nocona, 7:30 p.m.
Sanger at Bridgeport, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Argyle at Orlando’s Winter Park Florida tournament
Pilot Point at Gunter, 4:30 p.m.
Callisburg at Ponder, 4:30 p.m.
Aubrey at Bowie, 5 p.m.
Denison at Krum, 5 p.m.
Lake Worth at Sanger, 5 p.m.
Denton at Ryan, 6:30 p.m.
Guyer at Trophy Club Nelson, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Dallas at Northwest, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
TWU at TWU’s Pioneer Invitational
UNT vs. California State at Abilene Christian tournament, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Grambling State at UNT, 7 p.m.