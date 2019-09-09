Today, Sept. 10

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Decatur at Aubrey, 5 p.m.

Northwest at Argyle, 6 p.m.

Celina at Krum, 6 p.m.

Ponder at Paradise, 6 p.m.

Sanger at Pilot Point, 6 p.m.

Lewisville at Braswell, 6:30 p.m.

Guyer at Flower Mound, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Haltom, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas Ursuline at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.

Ryan at Carrollton Creekview, 6 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Eighth Grade

Navo vs. Rodriguez (Braswell)

Myers vs. McMath (Denton)

Harpool at Little Elm

Calhoun vs. Crowover (Guyer)

Lake Dallas vs. Strickland (Ryan)

Wednesday, Sept. 11

No events scheduled.

Thursday, Sept. 12

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

North Crowley at Guyer, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Argyle at Orlando’s Winter Park Florida tournament

Dallas Hockaday at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.

Watagua Harvest at Calvary, 6:30 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Calhoun at Harpool

Navo at Myers

Strickland at McMath

Lake Dallas at Crownover

Little Elm at Rodriguez

COLLEGE SOCCER

Rogers State at TWU, 5 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Watagua Harvest at Calvary, 5 p.m.

Frisco at Braswell (C.H. Collins), 7 p.m.

Denton at Frisco Independence, 7 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Frisco Reedy, 7 p.m.

Tyler Chapel Hill at Argyle, 7 p.m.

Benbrook at Krum, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Brock, 7:30 p.m.

Pilot Point at Aubrey, 7:30 p.m.

Ponder at Nocona, 7:30 p.m.

Sanger at Bridgeport, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Argyle at Orlando’s Winter Park Florida tournament

Pilot Point at Gunter, 4:30 p.m.

Callisburg at Ponder, 4:30 p.m.

Aubrey at Bowie, 5 p.m.

Denison at Krum, 5 p.m.

Lake Worth at Sanger, 5 p.m.

Denton at Ryan, 6:30 p.m.

Guyer at Trophy Club Nelson, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Northwest, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

TWU at TWU’s Pioneer Invitational

UNT vs. California State at Abilene Christian tournament, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Grambling State at UNT, 7 p.m.

