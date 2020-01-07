Wednesday, Jan. 8
No events scheduled
Thursday, Jan. 9
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Braswell at Aledo tournament
Denton at Aggieland Classic
Guyer vs. Richardson, Iron Bridge Classic, 1:30 p.m.
Lake Dallas at Guyer’s Iron Bridge Classic
Birdville at Ryan, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Argyle at Midlothian Heritage tournament
Denton at Brazos Valley Cup
Guyer at Colleyville Heritage tournament
Lake Dallas at Denison tournament
Ryan at Keller’s Rex King Memorial tournament
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Florida International at UNT, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
TWU at University of Arkansas-Fort Smith
UNT at Florida International
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Boys
McMath at Lake Dallas
Myers at Strickland
Navo at Harpool
Little Elm at Calhoun
Crownover at Rodriguez
Girls
Lake Dallas at McMath
Strickland at Myers
Harpool at Navo
Calhoun at Little Elm
Rodriguez at Crownover
Friday, Jan. 10
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Melissa at Krum, 6:15 p.m.
Argyle at Bowie, 7 p.m.
Ryan at Braswell, 7 p.m.
Denton at Little Elm, 7 p.m.
Gunter at Pilot Point, 7:15 p.m.
Aubrey at Carrollton Ranchview, 7:30 p.m.
Midland Christian at Calvary, 7:30 p.m.
Guyer at Haslet Eaton, 7:30 p.m.
Ponder at Callisburg, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ryan at Braswell, 5:45 p.m.
Denton at Little Elm, 5:45 p.m.
Midland Christian at Calvary, 6 p.m.
Guyer at Haslet Eaton, 6 p.m.
Celina at Aubrey, 6:15 p.m.
Bridgeport at Argyle, 6:15 p.m.
Gunter at Pilot Point, 6:15 p.m.
Ponder at Callisburg, 6:15 p.m.
Sanger at Anna, 6:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Braswell at Aledo tournament
Denton at Brazos Valley Cup
Guyer vs. Prosper, Iron Bridge Classic, 5:30 p.m.
Carrollton Creekview at Ryan, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Dallas at Guyer’s Iron Bridge Classic
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Argyle at Midlothian Heritage tournament
Guyer at Colleyville Heritage tournament
Lake Dallas at Denison tournament
Ryan at Keller’s Rex King Memorial tournament
Saturday, Jan. 11
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Florida Atlantic at UNT, 3 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UNT at Florida Atlantic, 1 p.m.
TWU at Oklahoma Christian, 2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Amarillo San Jacinto at Calvary, 1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Amarillo San Jacinto, 11:30 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Braswell at Aledo tournament
Denton at Brazos Valley Cup
Lake Dallas at Guyer’s Iron Bridge Classic
Guyer vs. Lewisville, Iron Bridge Classic, 11 a.m.
Saginaw at Ryan, 1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Argyle at Midlothian Heritage tournament
Guyer at Colleyville Heritage tournament
Lake Dallas at Denison tournament
Ryan at Keller’s Rex King Memorial tournament
Sunday, Jan. 12
No events scheduled
Monday, Jan. 13
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Iowa Park at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Wichita Falls Rider at Krum, 6:15 p.m.
Lake Dallas at Denton, 7 p.m.
Little Elm at Ryan, 7 p.m.
Pilot Point at S&S Consolidated, 7:15 p.m.
Argyle at Oak Cliff Family Faith, 7:30 p.m.
Braswell at Northwest, 7:30 p.m.
Calvary at Fort Worth Calvary, 7:30 p.m.
Guyer at Trophy Club Nelson, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Addison Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Whitesboro at Ponder, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lake Dallas at Denton, 5:45 p.m.
Little Elm at Ryan, 5:45 p.m.
Calvary at Fort Worth Calvary, 6 p.m.
Guyer at Trophy Club Nelson, 6 p.m.
Aubrey at Sanger, 6:15 p.m.
Braswell at Northwest, 6:15 p.m.
Krum at Decatur, 6:15 p.m.
Pilot Point at S&S Consolidated, 6:15 p.m.
Whitesboro at Ponder, 6:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Guyer at Wichita Falls, 6 p.m.
Trophy Club Nelson at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.
Ryan at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Braswell at Sherman, 7:15 p.m.
Crowley at Denton, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Crowley at Denton, 5:30 p.m.
Cleburne at Braswell, 7:15 p.m.