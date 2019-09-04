Today

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Liberty Christian at Parish Episcopal, 6 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

McMath at Harpool

Crownover at Little Elm

Calhoun at Lake Dallas

Navo at Strickland

Rodriguez at Myers

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

UNT vs. Cal Poly, Cal Poly tournament, 9 p.m.

Friday, September 6

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Frisco Lone Star at Denton (C.H. Collins), 7 p.m.

Ryan at Keller Fossil Ridge, 7 p.m.

Frisco Centennial at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.

Argyle at Waco La Vega, 7 p.m.

Braswell at Burleson, 7:30 p.m.

Aubrey at Whitesboro, 7:30 p.m.

Krum at Pilot Point, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Celina, 7 p.m.

Ponder at Wichita Falls City View, 7:30 p.m.

Sanger at Springtown, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Krum at Melissa, 4:30 p.m.

Denison at Pilot Point, 4:30 p.m.

Sanger at Springtown, 4:30 p.m.

Aubrey at Wichita Falls Rider, 5 p.m.

Argyle at McKinney, 6 p.m.

Sherman at Braswell, 6 p.m.

Weatherford at Guyer, 6 p.m.

Princeton at Lake Dallas, 6 p.m.

Denton at Flower Mound Marcus, 6:30 p.m.

Ryan at Keller Timber Creek, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

TWU at Washburn Invitational

UNT vs. San Jose State, Cal Poly tournament, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

UNT at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 7

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UNT at SMU, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Guyer vs. Cedar Hill, Cotton Bowl, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

TWU at Washburn Invitational

UNT vs. Wichita State, Cal Poly tournament, 2 p.m.

Sunday, September 8

COLLEGE SOCCER

UNT at Incarnate Word, 1 p.m.

East Central at TWU, 7 p.m.

Monday, September 9

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL

SEVENTH GRADE

Navo vs. Rodriguez (Braswell)

Myers vs. McMath (Denton)

Harpool at Little Elm

Calhoun vs. Crowover (Guyer)

Lake Dallas vs. Strickland (Ryan)

Tuesday, September 10

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Decatur at Aubrey, 5 p.m.

Northwest at Argyle, 6 p.m.

Celina at Krum, 6 p.m.

Ponder at Paradise, 6 p.m.

Sanger at Pilot Point, 6 p.m.

Lewisville at Braswell, 6:30 p.m.

Guyer at Flower Mound, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Dallas at Haltom, 6:30 p.m.

Ursuline Academy at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.

Ryan at Carrollton Creekview, 6 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL

EIGHTH GRADE

Navo vs. Rodriguez (Braswell)

Myers vs. McMath (Denton)

Harpool at Little Elm

Calhoun vs. Crowover (Guyer)

Lake Dallas vs. Strickland (Ryan)

